Jaguar I-PACE Can Charge At 100 kW After Update

Updated Jaguar I-PACE charges faster
Software update for faster DC charging is finally coming to Jaguar I-PACE. Fastned already had the opportunity to charge the car after the update at its 175 kW fast charger and confirms that a level of about 100 kW is possible.
The graph shown below shows that the improvement is mostly in the low state-of-charge (SOC) when I-PACE can take up to about 105 kW (around 100 kW can be maintained between 10-40%). Power is slightly higher also between 60-90% SOC.
Assuming 105 kW peak and 90 kWh battery, the charging rate is up to 1.17C. The higher pace at part of the SOC probably can shorten the 0-80% by several minutes (probably roughly 40 minutes, which is in line with specs).
The update is to be available soon at Jaguar dealers:
The Jaguar I-PACE will soon be able to take ~100 kW at our stations which have 175 kW fast chargers. The required software update should be available soon at Jaguar dealers. Good job @Jaguar! More info: https://t.co/OZGaXALhYJ pic.twitter.com/NkI7FhNvYj
— Fastned (@Fastned) March 12, 2019
Doesn’t a 2012 Model S charge at 120 kW?
“The update is to be available soon at Jaguar dealers”
Hehe…. can’t believe most car manufacturers still have to update the cars at the dealerships in 2019.