28 M BY MARK KANE 2

Updated Jaguar I-PACE charges faster

Software update for faster DC charging is finally coming to Jaguar I-PACE. Fastned already had the opportunity to charge the car after the update at its 175 kW fast charger and confirms that a level of about 100 kW is possible.

The graph shown below shows that the improvement is mostly in the low state-of-charge (SOC) when I-PACE can take up to about 105 kW (around 100 kW can be maintained between 10-40%). Power is slightly higher also between 60-90% SOC.

Assuming 105 kW peak and 90 kWh battery, the charging rate is up to 1.17C. The higher pace at part of the SOC probably can shorten the 0-80% by several minutes (probably roughly 40 minutes, which is in line with specs).

The update is to be available soon at Jaguar dealers:

2 Comments on "Jaguar I-PACE Can Charge At 100 kW After Update"

John

Doesn’t a 2012 Model S charge at 120 kW?

21 minutes ago
Nozuka

“The update is to be available soon at Jaguar dealers”
Hehe…. can’t believe most car manufacturers still have to update the cars at the dealerships in 2019.

5 minutes ago