Go I-Pace Lets You Experience Electric Jaguar I-Pace Before Purchase

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Find out if an all-electric 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is the right car for you.

Jaguar has released a new iPhone app that allows consumers to learn about the I-Pace and how it would fit into their lifestyle. Electric car expert Robert Llewelyn gives us a look at how it works.

Llewelyn shares:

It can be hard for drivers to understand how an EV would fit into their day-to-day lives. The Go I-PACE app makes this possible by providing personalised information about how the Jaguar I-PACE could work for them based on real-world data. I’ve no doubt the app will surprise many users with the scale of the potential cost savings and by revealing how little change to their driving habits I-PACE ownership would actually make.

You can download the Go I-PACE app for free. It’s currently available on iPhone devices by clicking here.

According to iTunes:

Go I-PACE automatically tracks your journeys to show how an I-PACE would fit into your life. It gives you facts and figures as if you were actually driving the new all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, including journey maps, projected battery range and usage, available charging points and estimated cost savings.

Video Description via Jaguar on YouTube: Jaguar Go I-PACE App Introducing the new Go I-PACE app. Analysing your journey data to calculate the cost savings of going electric compared to your existing vehicle, you can now experience life with Jaguar I-PACE without ever getting behind the wheel. Source: Jaguar

