Go I-Pace Lets You Experience Electric Jaguar I-Pace Before Purchase
Find out if an all-electric 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is the right car for you.
Jaguar has released a new iPhone app that allows consumers to learn about the I-Pace and how it would fit into their lifestyle. Electric car expert Robert Llewelyn gives us a look at how it works.
Llewelyn shares:
It can be hard for drivers to understand how an EV would fit into their day-to-day lives. The Go I-PACE app makes this possible by providing personalised information about how the Jaguar I-PACE could work for them based on real-world data. I’ve no doubt the app will surprise many users with the scale of the potential cost savings and by revealing how little change to their driving habits I-PACE ownership would actually make.
You can download the Go I-PACE app for free. It’s currently available on iPhone devices by clicking here.
According to iTunes:
Go I-PACE automatically tracks your journeys to show how an I-PACE would fit into your life. It gives you facts and figures as if you were actually driving the new all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, including journey maps, projected battery range and usage, available charging points and estimated cost savings.
Video Description via Jaguar on YouTube:
Jaguar Go I-PACE App
Introducing the new Go I-PACE app. Analysing your journey data to calculate the cost savings of going electric compared to your existing vehicle, you can now experience life with Jaguar I-PACE without ever getting behind the wheel.
Source: Jaguar
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
7 Comments on "Go I-Pace Lets You Experience Electric Jaguar I-Pace Before Purchase"
Don’t see it in app store
https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/go-i-pace/id1397794566?mt=8
I’m amazed that they even need this app. With the 20k ordered by Alphabet and the fantastic reviews, they must have an order book for many months ahead.
there probably wasn’t much profit in a 20K car deal.
This is an app Tesla, GM and Nissan should have created, also it befits all EV makers. Even if you not in the market for an EV right now you can just let it run on your phone to gather stats for you to compare when you’re ready. I’m going to have my wife install it because she feels an EV wouldn’t work for her, but she loves driving my Bolt.
that is forward thinking genius because most people I talk with about EVs have a hard time visualizing how they would work for them.
Data goldmine for JLR 😉