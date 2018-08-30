Jaguar Teams With Dua Lipa To Promote I-Pace

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

The British carmaker and the global superstar singer-songwriter join forces in a new music and technology partnership

Kicking off a series of Jaguar events across Europe, the British carmaker and the superstar singer Dua Lipa join forces to promote one of the hottest SUV’s (Sport Activity Vehicle) available on the market today: the Jaguar I-Pace.

Called The Pace: Season 1, these events are designed to celebrate three of the brand’s popular SUV models, the E-PACE, F-PACE, and I-PACE – with the focus point on the latter. The ground-breaking collaboration is set to launch at an exclusive gig in Amsterdam on September 3.

The Jaguar I-Pace is one of the most interesting EV models to hit the road this year. It features a rather impeccable exterior design, lavish interior, and impressive performance. It’s also the first fully-electric model from the British carmaker, breaking ground for additional battery-powered vehicles that are sure to come in the following years.

Starting at $69,500, the I-Pace offers 394 horsepower, 512lb-ft of torque and can accelerate from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 4.5 seconds. With a range of up to 240 miles (386 kilometers), the small SUV will undoubtedly have plenty of juice in the trunk for most trips. Thanks to a Level 2 charging time from 0-80% battery level in 10.1 hours and a DC charging time (at 50 kW) of 85 minutes, the owners can rely on rather fast home and charging station top-up times.

The partnership between Jaguar and the young and talented artist is definitely going to bolster their standings with the younger generation. After all, young, highly-educated and successful young couples are the target customer base for Jaguar with the I-Pace. Hopefully, Jaguar takes care of the production issues that have been plaguing the I-Pace production soon, as that seems the only thing that might affect the sales of this highly-popular vehicle. You can take a look at the preview of the Jaguar and Dua Lipa cooperation in the video above.