Jaguar Delivers First I-PACE In U.S. – Owner Not A Fan Of Tesla’s Style
The first Jaguar I-PACE in North America has officially been delivered.
Jaguar has delivered the first I-PACE in North America to Mark and Holly Pascarella of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Both of whom are the loyal customers to the brand.
It’s the first electric car in the family and according to Mark Pascarella, the I-PACE better fits his taste than a Tesla or any premium plug-in hybrids (sounds like confirmation that more conservative interiors find fans too).
“I’ve looked at Tesla in the past and was never impressed with their interiors or looks of the car, but when I saw the I-PACE, I said that’s something I’d like to drive.”
“As I mentioned I’m not a fan of Tesla’s finishes and I haven’t been impressed with any of the luxury hybrids out there.”
Jaguar released a full interview with the first owner in North America, who shares his family’s enthusiasm for the I-PACE and talks about how it’s the perfect car for a busy lifestyle.
Are you excited to take delivery of your new Jaguar I-PACE vehicle?
My whole family is excited! When I told my wife, twin 15 year-olds and 18 year-old, they couldn’t believe we would have the first I-PACE delivered in North America, before the vehicle even goes on sale. They couldn’t believe that it would be at our house, and we’re all just extremely excited to have an electric car and even more excited to have another Jaguar. We’re a Jaguar family.
What other Jaguar vehicles have you owned?
I’ve had two XKR models, an XJ, two F-TYPE vehicles and an F-PACE. I have an F-TYPE right now and my daughter has an F-PACE, so this will be our seventh Jaguar. My F-TYPE R is so much fun to drive. I’ve had it two and half years now, and people turn their head every time I pull up somewhere. They’re always telling me how beautiful the car is. It’s racing red with a black interior and a black top with gorgeous 20-inch wheels. It’s just a beautiful car and with the big supercharged V8, everyone hears you pull up. I wish I had a chance to take it on a racetrack, but I just don’t have the time.
What attracted you to the I-PACE?
When you have a family of five you always need space, so we were looking for an SUV. We’ve always had a seven-passenger SUV, but one of my daughters just went off to college, so now a five-passenger SUV will be large enough. When I looked at the I-PACE I could see that it was a typical first-class product made by Jaguar, with top of the line appointments and great looks. It doesn’t look like a typical SUV, and on top of that, being electric was very appealing. I’ve looked at Tesla in the past and was never impressed with their interiors or looks of the car, but when I saw the I-PACE, I said that’s something I’d like to drive. My wife loved it as well. She’ll probably drive it more than I do because she sells real estate and that’s what she’ll take clients out in. It’s definitely going to be a conversation piece and everyone’s going to be looking at her when she’s driving it around the neighborhood. When we go out to dinner with the family I can’t fit everybody in the F-TYPE so having the I-PACE available, with its space and luxury, will be great. We’ll also use it when we travel to see family during the holidays.
What do you do on the weekends for fun?
We’re a very busy family. The kids are involved in marching band so we go to all their competitions and events. We love to go to the theatre and we love to go out to dinner. We probably eat out 6-7 days a week. I’m a big sports nut, we support our local teams here. We entertain a lot, and we’re constantly on the go, I don’t like to sit still. I love to play golf, I play at least four times a week. Besides my wife and my three daughters it’s my passion.
How much did you know about EV technology before buying the I-PACE?
I didn’t know much about EV technology before buying the I-PACE. I’ve read up online and I love techy stuff. I love computers and the latest audio and visual technology, and I love cars. I’m a car nut.
Have you owned an EV before?
I haven’t. As I mentioned I’m not a fan of Tesla’s finishes and I haven’t been impressed with any of the luxury hybrids out there. The I-PACE will be our first EV and we couldn’t be more excited about it. Especially my kids. Getting the first one in the country is going to be amazing.
Crown Jaguar, in St. Petersburg has been phenomenal for us. The service I get from them is fantastic, and that made a big difference too. They’re 35 miles from my house but I’ve bought six Jaguar vehicles from them including this I-PACE just because of the service level I get from those guys. I trust them and feel good about what they do. I know they’re going to take care of me.
Categories: Jaguar
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "Jaguar Delivers First I-PACE In U.S. – Owner Not A Fan Of Tesla’s Style"
I’m curious to see the Monroney label for this. FuelEconomy.gov doesn’t have figures for the I-Pace yet that I can find.
“They’re 35 miles from my house but I’ve bought six Jaguar vehicles from them including this I-PACE just because of the service level I get from those guys. I trust them and feel good about what they do. I know they’re going to take care of me.”
Talking about teslafanboys…. Oh wait!
And apparently enough garage space for all six? I know no Tesla owner who has more than two Tesla’s. Yeah, this guy is definitely a Jaguar fanboi.
This is a good thing. More choices and more buyers.
We need more competition in this field so we can grow the EV market faster.
I just hope Jaguar, Audi and Mercedes are serious enough to offer more choices and enough quantity to meet all demands.
Once he gets the EV bug, he may not want to go back to gassers.
“My wife loved it as well. She’ll probably drive it more than I do because she sells real estate and that’s what she’ll take clients out in.”…
“I didn’t know much about EV technology before buying the I-PACE. I’ve read up online and I love techy stuff. I love computers and the latest audio and visual technology, and I love cars. I’m a car nut.”
I guess he’ll learn first hand that he can’t charge his I-PACE at the many Tesla Supercharging Stations found all over Florida and the rest of the country.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
what makes you think that he isn’t aware of that or that he cares about Teslas supercharger.
Well I will give the clueless a clue:
Mr. Pascarella stated, “I didn’t know much about EV technology before buying the I-PACE….”
He is regular business person, not some EV zealot who forces his family to suffer wasting time at chargers.
They have plenty of gas powered Jags already for cross state trips, with option to refuel in 5 minutes on every corner.
Yes that’s the plan..poo poo ev charging network and all Evs CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS co2.earth
From one Jaguar owner (2017 F-Type – Manual Trans) to another…Congratulations and best of luck!!
I’m sure they will sell all that they manage to build. Wonder how many they are planning on building a year? If they can manage 100K than that’s a good start.
I’ve read numbers between 13k-15k
20k was the top end number.
This is the first one? What took Jaguar so long they must be close to bankruptcy or have a crazy CEO LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS CO2.EARTH
Well, this is a pretty boring article. I’m more interested in how they like it a week, month and year into ownership. They’ve got the first one – I guess that’s good. How many are Jag going to actually send to the states?
At least one.