Jaguar Advertises I-PACE With Just A Shh…Video

Silence is gold.

Jaguar now promotes the I-PACE without words to stress that only the quiet ones matter.

“It’s always the quiet ones you need to watch. Jaguar I-PACE. A Breed Apart.”

Well, maybe the I-PACE isn’t the quietest model in terms of cabin noise at higher speeds (Alex on Autos rates it at B-), but as an EV it is generally speaking on the quieter side.

Jag’s previous rather unusual ad for the I-Pace was about an electrical storm.

Jaguar I-PACE specs:

90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)

battery for up to of range (WLTP) 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds

/ 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)

two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output

total system output all-wheel drive

0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo

0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours