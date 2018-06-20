Jaguar Advertises I-PACE With Just A Shh…Video
Silence is gold.
Jaguar now promotes the I-PACE without words to stress that only the quiet ones matter.
“It’s always the quiet ones you need to watch. Jaguar I-PACE. A Breed Apart.”
Well, maybe the I-PACE isn’t the quietest model in terms of cabin noise at higher speeds (Alex on Autos rates it at B-), but as an EV it is generally speaking on the quieter side.
Jag’s previous rather unusual ad for the I-Pace was about an electrical storm.
Jaguar I-PACE specs:
- 90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
8 Comments on "Jaguar Advertises I-PACE With Just A Shh…Video"
It will be EXTRA quiet in the United States- where it will be virtually non-existent.
Shhh…
What makes you think that?
From what I’ve read they will only be offered through special order. Which I would think makes the Stateside availability very limited. i was trying to be a smart-a$$ and a little humorous, but it didn’t go over very well.
1) On point.
2) Hot model/actress.
3) Jag is actually advertising.
So, they may at some point be willing to sell you one.
So all those people in Europe who are driving their I-Paces’s are dreaming then?
I did a 320 mile road trip today (05:00 start) and other than one i3 the only EV’s I saw were two I-Paces on the M1 near Milton Keynes. They were stuck in the Monday Morning traffic like everyone else…
Well, Hyundai is advertising the Kona EV…
Ironic that the manufacturer who gives It’s EV whooshing spaceship and jet sounds makes an ad about It’s silent running….
Any ICEmaker who tries advertising an EV or PHEV it makes has challenges. First off, they strive to make an EV that doesn’t compete with It’s high margin sedans, EVs and trucks. Second, they cannot say the EV does things superior to their gas products. Imagine the conflicts!
Thus you get weird stuff like this or lightning bolts flashing away saying nothing about the performance, economy, practicality or cleanliness of the car. Silly, really. Note to ICEmakers: build factories and just make the better car and batteries to power them.
Eventually, GM, for example, just stopped advertising it’s EREV and EV in mass media altogether – problem solved!