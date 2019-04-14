China’s JAC Motors Reveals Plans For Several New EVs

26 M BY GASGOO

More and more EVs from China.

JAC Motors released its new product planning on April 9, saying it plans to launched three all-new models—the A432, the S432 and S811, and seven upgraded models from 2019 to 2021.

Of that, NEV models are scheduled to be rolled out include the iEVA60, the iEVA432, the iEVS4, the X811 (compact SUV) and a brand-new A00-segment sedan.

On the same day, the iEVA60 officially hit the market with two variants, priced between RMB179,500 and RMB189,500.

At the launching ceremony, JAC Motors announced the prices of six NEV models applicable to transition period for new NEV subsidy policy, including the iEV7S, the iEVA50, the iEVA60, the iEV7L, the iEV6E Upgrade and the iEV6E Sports. The price with green-car subsidy of the iEV6E Upgrade is as low as RMB59,500.

The automaker is about to set the iEVS4 all-electric SUV into the market at the impending Auto Shanghai 2019. The presale of the new model has already started on January 28 with prices ranging between RMB130,000 and RMB170,000 (after subsidy). The iEVS4 reportedly boasts a combined driving range of 420km, outnumbering that of the BYD Yuan EV535.

JAC Motors reported on April 9 that its sales in March fell 17.51% over a year ago to 44,317 units, among which the all-electric passenger vehicle (PV)’s sales amounted to 6,616 units, showing a year-on-year jump of 31.5%. For the first quarter of the year, the carmaker saw the cumulative all-electric PV sales leaped 28.26% to 15,007 units.

Source: Gasgoo