Italy To Start Electric Road Trials With Backing From Scania, Siemens

3 H BY MARK KANE

eHighway demo to be installed in Italy

After Germany and Sweden (as well as California) the eHighway concept of catenary power lines above the highway is coming to Italy. The idea, promoted by Siemens and Scania, is to use hybrid trucks with small battery packs, that would be able to drive on electricity alone on the highway.

In the case of Italy, the eHighway will be installed along a 6 km (3.7 mile) section of the A35 Brebemi (between Romano di Lombardia and Calcio exits) in northern Italy, between Brescia, Bergamo and Milan.

We are not convinced about the prospect of catenary power lines on the highways, especially since the concept is several years old. If it didn’t catch on earlier, it will not in the future, as every year battery costs/energy density will increase. Today, we are rather watching the developments of the first batch of long-range heavy-duty all-electric trucks.

Anyways, if you want to know more about the eHighway, here are details: