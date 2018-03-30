Is Tesla’s China Timeline Feasible?
The timeline of Tesla’s Chinese factory got even the analysists wondering
James Albertine, Consumer Edge Research senior auto analyst, isn’t that confident that Tesla’s China factory is feasible in the timeframe Elon Musk is talking about. He told this in a recent interview for Bloomberg, raising his concerns over the production goal timeline.
Tesla has a goal to produce around 500,000 electric vehicles annually in 2-3 years. While there’s plenty of market appetite for that many of their vehicles, the question is whether the company can actually produce so many vehicles in a single year. With the delays in the expansion of their Fremont facility and the never-ending China facility story, that seems far-fetched according to analysts. To Albertine, a more realistic timeframe is around 5-7 years.
With Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, there’s always a task list. And on top of that task list is a proprietary Chinese factory we’ve been hearing about for several years now. However, no particularly solid moves were made in that direction. According to reports, Tesla is rumored to have been pushed by the local Chinese government to enter a joint venture with a homegrown company, but Musk wants to have full control over the subsidiary in China. And that, according to Albertine, is their biggest problem.
Currently, their global production rate is not where it needs to be. Tesla is not where they need to be in China. And that 500,000 vehicles per year planned Chinese factory is what they’re missing to achieve their goal. They need a local partner, as a gateway to the market and to help ease the necessary political agendas prevailing over the matter. While the ownership and political aspect is one thing, the sheer funding needed to push a production facility in a foreign country might be Tesla’s biggest problem. The U.S based car maker ended Q1 with $2.7 billion in cash, down from $3.4 billion in cash at the beginning of the year. In turn, the company will have to, once again, raise capital to achieve their goals.
To Albertine, this will most probably be done, riding on the wave of improved production numbers and Model 3 sales. Certainly, the Bears in the market will say that Musk is dressing up the quarter due to the capital raise, but the fact remains, if Tesla can get the production right, they’ve got the market to support it.
7 Comments on "Is Tesla’s China Timeline Feasible?"
If there is any place that a Musk-esque timeline is possible to achieve on time then it is China. As long as the government, both for the country and locally is on board and don’t intend on putting obstacles in the way then it should be possible.
I would expect the timeline for the new factory to be reasonable, the challenge is putting a local supply chain in place with the appropriate capacity.
5k cars/week, at 20-25k gross profit, brings in about 700 million per quarter.
You mention Q1 18 taking capital down, from 3.4 to 2.7 billion. The line was still ramping up (some of it flying in from Germany). Tesla doesn’t do this every quarter, and it now has the cash machine that spending left behind.
I think you mean 20-25% gross profit, not 20-25k?
The issue with Tesla is whether SG&A grows as fast or faster than gross profit. That’s been their history, except once every few years when they restrain SG&A growth for a quarter. The big May layoff shows they’re serious about trying to get SG&A under control this time. We’ll see.
BMW has just been given permission to take majority control over its JV.
Tesla has been given permission to go it alone. IF the Chinese government did not want Tesla to proceed without a Chinese partner they would not have given Tesla the go ahead. It is just that simple.
Tesla can and does hire local talent and law firms to help navigate local rules. Like every multinational everywhere.
From article: “…And on top of that task list is a proprietary Chinese factory we’ve been hearing about for several years now…”
No such thing as a “proprietary factory” built in China… no matter how the deal is written up on paper.
Only reason China allows any foreign interest in factories built in China is for easier direct access to the partner’s IP which China will copy and inject in China’s own state sponsored (China, Inc. – Red Army Spirit) auto industry intended to downstream directly compete with the partner’s automotive business including directly competing with the subject JV business line. Very often the Chinese have found a creative way to gain influence of the target partner’s top executive(s) through lucrative off-ledger personal side deals to encourage those executives to sign on the dotted line… perhaps explains BMW’s recent China deals?
Non of this is tin-foil hat… is common knowledge.
In the case of Tesla, there is no off-ledger deals and Tesla insists on keeping machines-that-make-machines proprietary… hence to long deal dance. But in the end it won’t matter… Chinese will take all the Tesla IP… Tesla building a factory in China simply allows the Chinese to do that more efficiently.
“While there’s plenty of market appetite for that many of their vehicles”
Is there? That’s the billion dollar question. Once Tesla gets through the reservation list what will be their yearly sales? I seriously doubt it will outsell the Civic that cost half as much.