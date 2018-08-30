Is Tesla Model 3 Faster Than Ford Fiesta ST?

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

TFLCar uses the gameshow approach to compare

As game show prizes go, a lump of coal isn’t exactly what one would choose to create excitement among the contestants, but that is the prize in this contest between the Tesla Model 3 and the Ford Fiesta ST. Why a lump of coal? We’re not really sure. Maybe the increasingly diminished energy source was supposed to be linked somehow to electricity generation, but that doesn’t really happen in the video. Instead, it’s just used to underline that this is “fun” comparison, designed to not put any knickers in knots.

In any case, let’s take a quick look at our competitors here. Readers may be familiar with the Ford Fiesta, a gasoline-powered subcompact hatchback. The ST trim takes the budget-mobile and injects it with a larger herd of horses — 197 of them, along with 202 pound-feet of torque, served up by a 1.6L Ti-VCT Turbocharged direct injection EcoBoost engine. It also has sporty Recaro seats and a sweet 6-speed manual transmission. It is, by all accounts, a fun car to drive.

Faithful InsideEVs readers, and probably even unfaithful ones, will be familiar with the Tesla Model 3: the California automaker’s mid-size and least expensive vehicle. If the car in the video, on loan from its owner, was the Performance version, we’d be pretty sure it could easily handle anything the ST could throw at it. It is not that version, though. Instead, we have the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, the slowest of all the available variants at the moment.

While we won’t give any spoilers, we will say that the two get matched up in 0-to-60 acceleration runs as well as a hot lap. No time is spent addressing the myriad ways these cars are quite different from each other, but as we said, this is meant to be a fun bit of footage. Enjoy!

Source: The Fast Lane Car via YouTube