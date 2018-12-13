Two Bit da Vinci Wonders If The EV Future Is Batteries Or Hydrogen
How about a closer look at whether hydrogen-powered cars can find success.
At InsideEVs, we cover all electric vehicles, as long as they have a plug. While some people don’t realize it, hydrogen fuel cell cars (FCEVs) are electric vehicles. However, we don’t focus much on FCEVs since the technology is not very efficient and it’s highly limited in terms of location and adoption. Mostly due to the success of Tesla, more and more people are becoming aware of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). However, that’s not really the case with FCEVs. Is there a chance that fuel cell tech can eventually catch on and work to overtake battery-powered cars?
Battery-electric vehicles (BEV) have come a long way over a short period of time, mostly by virtue of the fact that electricity is readily available and charging infrastructure is continually growing at an increasing rate. Most people have electricity at home, and that has been true for many years. While road-tripping in a BEV might be an issue for people in some areas, that is quickly changing. Public charging infrastructure is nowhere near where it needs to be in order for BEVs to take hold immediately. However, we’re currently entering a major transitional period. Thus, over the course of the next few years, this issue should begin to become a thing of the past.
Some questions to entertain:
How many people have the ability to charge an FCEV at home? Where are hydrogen fueling stations available? How many FCEV vehicles are currently available, where can you get them, and how much do they cost?
The answers to these questions are obvious to most. Charging your FCEV at home is a “no go.” There are only a few cars available with the technology, they’re not cheap, and you can’t get them in most locations.
But, but, but … some of this was the case with electric vehicles initially as well. However, most people could always charge a BEV at home; there are several electric cars available in many areas; and charging infrastructure — while limited in some areas — does exist.
The real question here is … why are we even asking if FCEVs can gain traction?
Two Bit da Vinci dives deep into some of the best sources surrounding this topic to provide us with his take.
What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.
Video Description via Two Bit da Vinci on YouTube:
Why Battery Electric Cars are Dominating Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars
Today we’re discussing two different approaches to the electric vehicle: Batteries, and the hydrogen fuel cell. It’s no secret that batteries have been winning out, thanks largely to Tesla. But is there any future for the hydrogen fuel cell? And what might the the future for both technologies look like?
BEVs will be the winner for cars and light-trucks. FCEVs may find an application but they will be a niche market.
To be accurate, FC has never really “battled” the battery; a FCEV, IMO, has to have a large enough battery to act as a buffer, absorbing the energy of deceleration and providing on-demand acceleration w/o having to rapidly modulate the FC output. From what I understand, FC’s will do their best when operating in stable, goldilocks range of parameters, so revving up from idling to 100 kW in a second or two is not what FC’s do very well.
The FC’s is the nemesis of the ICE. I think most road vehicles will be plug-ins, some of which will be BEV, some with-, some without FC range extenders.
And I am not sure about hydrogen being the ‘ultimate’ fuel for the earth-bound FCEV’s. Perhaps soon we’ll have practical SOFC’s, in which you can “burn” anything from bovine flatulence to alcohol to LPG.
Niche market? Who will pay 5 times more than gasoline for far less performance and heavier (Mirai is heavier than Bolt, never mind Corolla). I guess crazy people market is a niche market of sort.
Hydrogen production needs energy. And its distribution needs energy. Why not to put that energy directly in cars?. Electricity is very accesible in most of countries and for most of the people. Is cheap, and we can produce it from susteinable sources. So I think EVs may be the first option. But maybe, Fuel cell and hydrogen, could have their opportunity for some purposes. I can’t see an EV crossing a desert or a jungle, but yes a fuel cell car, perhaps producing electricity from alcohol or any other thing, easy to obtain, store, deliver and use as gasoline.
I don’t know why they’re going through all these contortions. There’s one and only one reason why Hydrogen is non starter: it costs about 5 times more than gasoline. France erupted in protests even with few percent increase in fuel price, imagine how many politicians will be put to guillotine if fuel price went up by 500%.
I can’t really add anything of value as engineers and others have pretty much said it all. What I would say is, this effort by Toyota will probably deserve an entire chapter in “The Book of Bad Business Decisions.”
In terms of brute force microeconomics, HFCVs are a non-starter now and are even less attractive as battery prices continue to decline.
But from a longer term and broader perspective, HFCVs are an atrocious idea for a somewhat more complex reason.
We desperately need to reduce our CO2 emissions a lot and ASAP. Two of the big CO2 emissions sources are transportation and electricity generation. Because it takes roughly three times as much energy per mile driven to “fuel” an HFCV as a BEV, we simply can’t afford to squander that much clean electricity generation at a time when we’re already hard pressed to clean up the electricity sector.
There is a chance HFC technology will find one or more niches, as many here and elsewhere have pointed out. But in terms of what spins the wheels on family and small business vehicles, H is a laughably long shot.
Might as well just burn gasoline rather than utilize very inefficient H2.
FCPHEV!
As has been often pointed out: Your daily needs can be covered with a range of 100-200 miles easily. Let’s say 150 mile range from a 35 kWh battery. Hauling around (and producing) an additional 40 kWh just for a few days in the year is extremely unefficient and does not make up for any conversion losses in producing hydrogen. So that road-trip-range could be covered by a hydrogen tank and fuel cell. If you are on longer trips, a small fuel cell would be enough, since you only need to cover the average power needs.
That way you get best of both worlds: Charge at home most of the time, but still be able to go on long trips easily and quickly.