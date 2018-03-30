Irizar Inaugurates Electromobility Plant In Spain

1 H BY MARK KANE

Spanish bus manufacturer Irizar inaugurated its new €75 million ($88 million) European electromobility plant, located in the town of Aduna, Gipuzkoa, Spain.

The facility, with a gross floor area of 18,000 m2 and set on a plot of almost 4 hectares, is considered the first European electromobility plant.

Irizar intends to produce 1,000 electric vehicles annually – buses and other industrial vehicles.

“The plant will not only manufacture electric buses, but also other types of industrial vehicles that complement the electromobility needs of cities. The new plant, which has an initial capacity to produce 1000 vehicles per year, will manufacture the vehicles and their main components and systems.”

One of the largest and biggest orders for electric buses comes from Amiens Metropole, a city in Northern France – 42 units of the 18 meter articulated bus (see image blow).