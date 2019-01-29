IONITY Shuts Down 20 Charging Stations Due To Safety Recommendation

1 H BY MARK KANE

IONITY needed to switch off 20 ultra-fast stations in four countries

IONITY, similar to Electrify America and Fastned, received an urgent recommendation from HUBER+SUHNER – supplier of liquid-cooled cables – to shuts down high-powered chargers (up to 350kW) until potential safety issue are solved.

In result, 20 stations – affected by the concerns – in Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark were shut down.

Chargers still operational are in Germany, Italy, Denmark (except site in Aabenraa), Sweden and Norway.

“20 IONITY charging stations are effected by this measure in Austria, Switzerland, France and Denmark. IONITY chargers not affected by the high-power cable issue will remain open and available for use. These including IONITY charging stations in the following countries: Germany, Italy, Denmark (except site in Aabenraa), Sweden and Norway.”

The network has over 50 stations installed. Chargers were supplied by two comapnies – ABB (which also supplies Fastned) and Tritium. Because not all chargers were shut down, we assume that either Tritium has another cable supplier than HUBER+SUHNER or supplied lower-power chargers with standard cables so there is no need for a shut down.

Dr. Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY said: