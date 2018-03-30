IONITY Selects Tritium For 100 Ultra-Fast Charging Sites Across Europe

20 H BY MARK KANE

Australian-based company Tritium was selected by IONITY to supply 350 kW ultra-fast chargers for 100 out of the 400 planned stations across Europe.

Tritium already delivered 12 chargers for two charging stations in Germany (Brohltal East and Brohltal West) and as IONITY intends to have on average six chargers per station, the contract turns out to be for hundreds of chargers.

“The deal follows closely on the installation of two new sites in Germany at Tank and Rast rest stops at Brohltal East and Brohltal West. As the first sites to go live for IONITY in Europe, these two sites each have six high-power user units and form part of a planned rollout of around 400 EV charging sites across Europe. This will ensure EV owners will always have access to a high-power charging station within 120 km.” “Each of the Tritium high-power chargers on the IONITY sites will deliver up to 350 kW, which can add 150 km of driving range to an EV in just five minutes. They include Tritium’s unique and innovative liquid-cooled technology and the complete charging infrastructure is extremely compact, typically up to 50%-75% smaller than other systems on the market.”

Tritium will be supplying charging infrastructure in Germany, France, UK, Norway, and Sweden, which opens room for other vendors for the rest of the stations (ABB recently delivered station in Switzerland).

IONITY is the ultra-fast charging network, launched in Europe by BMW, Daimler, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche to offer 350 kW charging infrastructure with CCS Combo plugs

IONITY CEO Michael Hajesch said:

“We chose to partner with Tritium because they have a world-leading technology and have shown they can develop and deliver their products quickly,”.

David Finn CEO and Founder at Tritium said: