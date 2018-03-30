IONITY Selects Tritium For 100 Ultra-Fast Charging Sites Across Europe
Australian-based company Tritium was selected by IONITY to supply 350 kW ultra-fast chargers for 100 out of the 400 planned stations across Europe.
Tritium already delivered 12 chargers for two charging stations in Germany (Brohltal East and Brohltal West) and as IONITY intends to have on average six chargers per station, the contract turns out to be for hundreds of chargers.
“The deal follows closely on the installation of two new sites in Germany at Tank and Rast rest stops at Brohltal East and Brohltal West. As the first sites to go live for IONITY in Europe, these two sites each have six high-power user units and form part of a planned rollout of around 400 EV charging sites across Europe. This will ensure EV owners will always have access to a high-power charging station within 120 km.”
“Each of the Tritium high-power chargers on the IONITY sites will deliver up to 350 kW, which can add 150 km of driving range to an EV in just five minutes. They include Tritium’s unique and innovative liquid-cooled technology and the complete charging infrastructure is extremely compact, typically up to 50%-75% smaller than other systems on the market.”
Tritium will be supplying charging infrastructure in Germany, France, UK, Norway, and Sweden, which opens room for other vendors for the rest of the stations (ABB recently delivered station in Switzerland).
IONITY is the ultra-fast charging network, launched in Europe by BMW, Daimler, Ford, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche to offer 350 kW charging infrastructure with CCS Combo plugs
IONITY CEO Michael Hajesch said:
“We chose to partner with Tritium because they have a world-leading technology and have shown they can develop and deliver their products quickly,”.
David Finn CEO and Founder at Tritium said:
“We already have a leading position in the European fast-charging market and could see that demand was really taking off. Which is one of the reasons we recently opened our new sales, testing and assembly facility in Amsterdam. This deal with IONITY shows just how fast the transition to EVs is happening.”
6 Comments on "IONITY Selects Tritium For 100 Ultra-Fast Charging Sites Across Europe"
Great to see such high-powered stations rolling out.
Looks like major European brands are somewhat serious about electrification.
I highly appreciate the spreading of charging stations, I have to ask if those chargers come with an integrated time machine. Because the press release in mid 2017 said “20 stations until end of 2017”, and in reality they opened the first one in May 2018 and the two stations Brohltahl East and West are only a few hundred meters apart (on the left and right side of a Autobahn rest stop).
I really hope they get their act together and open the others in more rapid pace, even if they make a press release about every single one, as they get a boatload of media coverage about it. I do not recall a similar media coverage in Germany when Tesla opened it’s superchargers.
350 kW chargers cost so much that they don’t make much sense vs. 200 kW chargers, which will cost a lot less, and will probably be more reliable, to boot. Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good enough. We don’t need 100% of ICE drivers to convert to BEV’s for this to succeed. Trying to please the “I need to drive from LA to Chicago with only 3 stops of less than 5 minutes!” sort of drivers is counterproductive. 15 minutes at 200 kW charge rate is 175 miles/2.5 hours of highway driving. Just 15 minutes gets you 2.5 hours down the road. That is good enough for most of us.
I’d argue that even 100 kW is good enough. Need longer than a 15-minute break after 2.5 hours in the car.
How much do 350 kW chargers and 200kW chargers cost? Being able to charge faster definetly has a benefit for. I dont like to take long breaks.
and “640K RAM ought to be enough for anybody.”
Charging an electric car should ideally not take any longer than filling up a gas car today. Think of a commuter without home / workplace charging opportunity. It’s not always about long distance pruposes. Do you want to spend 15min a week at a rest stop for fun?