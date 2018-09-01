IONITY Launches First 10 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations
10 stations ready, 390 more to come.
IONITY in Europe proceeds with installations of ultra-fast charging network in a similar time/pace as Electrify America in the U.S. IONITY just completed its 10th station, while Electrify America had 10 in August.
The IONITY is a joint venture of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.
Also, the plans are similar. IONITY aims for 400 stations along major highways by 2020. Another 16 are under construction.
Stations will have on average 6 stalls and power output of up to 350 kW. However, in the case of IONITY, there is no CHAdeMO, only CCS Combo 2.
Here is the map – black marks are completed stations (there are some double stations – in both directions of the highway, which we believe explains why there are only seven black marks).
Pricing
IONITY charging isn’t free of charge. The cost of charging is typically eight… simply eight, whatever your currency is, €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session.
“To demonstrate just how serious we are about the freedom to drive, for the rest of 2018 all you need to know is the number 8. Whether it’s in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK. Easy and transparent – so you can get on the road today.
For third-party payments, please check directly with your mobility service provider for their individualized rates.”
4 Comments on "IONITY Launches First 10 Ultra-Fast Charging Stations"
“IONITY charging isn’t free of charge. The cost of charging is typically eight… simply eight, whatever your currency is, €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session.”
Interesting concept
No matter how many kWh you charge in one session?
No matter how long your charge session is?
They had to introduce some charge. After installation they were free to use so people were taking the mick. Now they introduced a session fee and 8 sounds like a reasonable deterrent to stop people fooling around with them and blocking them for cars that actually need a charge.
Charging 8 of your currency for a session when paying with a credit card also fulfils the EU directive that demands that a common payment method needs to be available and that pricing needs to be transparent to the user.
In reality most people will have some sort of charging provider card like Maingau, Plugsurf, ChargeNow or the Audi/Porsche approach which manages the charge payment for you. In which case the rate will be according to the contract you have with those service providers.
To provide some perspective on charger density in Europe for North Americans this overlay may be of use.
http://up.picr.de/33924440ow.jpg
You therefore are basically standing on a CCS charger all the time.
http://up.picr.de/33924464is.jpg
No chademo… how sad. Hopefully the asian manufacturers will adapt their EU vehicles.