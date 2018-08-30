InstaVolt Celebrates 200th Fast Charger Installed

InstaVolt, the British fast charging company that had its first charger launch about 12 months ago in Devon, announced that it now expanded its network to 200 chargers!

Not bad, especially when combined with high customer satisfaction results.

With 200 fast chargers, InstaVolt becomes one of the biggest players in DC charging segment, which currently stands at more than 1,800 in the country.

“CEO Tim Payne says the speed at which InstaVolt has reached the 200 milestone, and results of the Zap-map driver survey, is proof that well capitalised private firms are leading the charge when it comes to expanding the UK’s public charging infrastructure.He said: “We are delighted to have reached this landmark in such a short time and it’s a credit to the team here and our stakeholders and partners who also do a terrific job. Our 200th station has been installed at Locks Heath Shopping Village in Hampshire. Retail sites are an ideal location for our rapid chargers as they offer drivers an easily accessible location with plenty of amenities, and are a natural fit with dwell times that match typical charging sessions.”

Locks Heath Shopping Village is located just off the M27 junction 9 – an ideal location with big brand names like Waitrose, Costa Coffee and Iceland together with a range of independent outlets.

Tim continued: “At a time when the government is under pressure to ban the sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2032, bringing forward its original date by eight years, the need for reliable public charging infrastructure is greater than ever. Drivers will only feel ready to transition to EVs when they have confidence in the public charging infrastructure. This means providing a network with the highest level of reliability and customer service. The private sector is perfectly aligned with customer needs in this regard, as I believe the most reliable and accessible network will quickly become the most popular with drivers. We’re proud that drivers have recognised our efforts in the latest Zap-map survey.”

There are currently 10,888 public chargers in the UK. The majority of these are slow chargers which can take many hours to fully recharge a vehicle. Only 1,823 public chargers are rapid chargers, requiring just minutes to add significant range. InstaVolt believes that rapid charging will quickly become the principal means of public charging.

Tim concluded: “In order for drivers to drive an EV in the same way that they are used to driving a conventional vehicle, they need to be able to recharge quickly and continue their journey. By using the InstaVolt network of rapid chargers drivers can be confident of a reliable experience, and being back on the road in minutes.””