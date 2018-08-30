Ingineerix Takes Us Inside A Tesla Model 3 Body Controller

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 pushes the automotive industry into the future of how the cars will be made.

Here is a detailed look at the car’s Front Body Controller.

Ingineerix once more provides insights into the Tesla Model 3 architecture, presenting the VCFRONT (Front Body Controller), one of the three body controllers on-board.

It’s powered from the 12 V battery and distributes low-voltage power to other two controllers. The entire unit is highly integrated and fuseless (no fuse box).