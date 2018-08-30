Ingineerix Takes Us Inside A Tesla Model 3 Body Controller
Tesla Model 3 pushes the automotive industry into the future of how the cars will be made.
Here is a detailed look at the car’s Front Body Controller.
Ingineerix once more provides insights into the Tesla Model 3 architecture, presenting the VCFRONT (Front Body Controller), one of the three body controllers on-board.
It’s powered from the 12 V battery and distributes low-voltage power to other two controllers. The entire unit is highly integrated and fuseless (no fuse box).
“In this quick video we take a detailed look inside one of the 3 body controllers used in the Model 3. This one is designated VCFRONT by Tesla.
Main components BoM:
Main Microcontroller: ST SPC56EC74L8
Fan & Pump Motor Controllers: LV8907 (3)
20A Schottky Diodes: ON Semi MBR2045EMFS
235A N-Channel MOSFETs: ON Semi NVMFS5C426N
5A Low VF Schottky Diodes: Nexperia PMEG045V050EPD
Dual Smart High Side Switch: Infineon BTS5020-2EKA
Single Smart High Side Switch: Infineon BTS5008-1EKB
16bit low power I/O port: NXP PA9539RPW (2)
Unknown ST part: VN1TT4 (Likely a high-side driver)”
The main difference between this and another new car is the lack of a fusebox.
I’m not sure if the lack of a fusebox is a major advantage. Makes it harder to add equipment, and do alterations to the vehicle.
New cars tend to have at least a couple of control boxes. Depend on who makes the car, and the parts. Some use a few, and some are just full of small control unit boxes. A box for each unit it controls. Something that reduse harness length, reduce time and cost to replace is good in my book.
What is the price for each of these units Tesla har here?
I agree just because something doesn’t have a fuse doesn’t magically make it better. Everything Tesla does isn’t necessarily better it’s just different. You ask yourself what is cheaper to replace a fuse or a board?
Reduce cable lenght as main Ecu is inside cabin unlike most cars where Ecu is inside trunk. So running a serial line to this VCfront controls fans and pump speeds based on programmed values. Makes it easier to cable and more reliable.
I have never seen an ECU in the trunk. What car is this?