Infiniti Prototype 10: Mega Gallery, Plus Videos From Pebble Beach Debut

Infiniti Prototype 10 hints at striking future design cues

The Infiniti Prototype 10 is just a concept (see description here), a specific one by the way, which means it’s not even close to production. However, the design heritage will continue to be built for an upcoming production model, scheduled for 2021.

Here we gathered a lot of photos of the Prototype 10 and a few videos as well, including a report from Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

From the thrilling performance of Q60, to exciting visions of our electrified future, INFINITI made an impression at #TheQuail. #PebbleBeachConcours #INFINITIPebbleBeach pic.twitter.com/VELZA8Yuzn — INFINITI USA (@INFINITIUSA) August 25, 2018