Infiniti CEO Says Brand Is Committed To Future Battery-Electric Vehicles
Infiniti will go electric using a new platform.
The future of Nissan’s luxury brand Infiniti is already set. All new models from 2021 will offer some form of electrification.
The first all-electric model is scheduled for 2021 and it seems that the Japanese brand is just waiting until a broader new BEV platform for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will be ready.
Roland Krüger, president of Infiniti Motor Co. said:
“The new electric platform is an opportunity to rethink shapes and proportions. We will have battery-electric vehicles. Infiniti is part of the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.”
Once the electrification begins, it will be a major part of the brand. By 2025, 50% of Infiniti sales to be electrified cars (all-electric or series-hybrid e-POWER).
Other earlier announcements were of 12 planned new BEVs by 2022 from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, four will fall on Nissan and two on Infiniti.
Source: Automotive News
Nissan big cheeses gotta be looking at Model 3 sales vs Leaf and thinking they should have come at the market from the premium Infiniti side not the low-end Versa box they originally shipped in 2011.
Me, I’m not a sedan person at all, what I want is sporty handling and decent accel (Leaf Gen 1 was good enough here) and also good braking (heavy packs militate against this) all in the typical pininfarina sexy sheet metal.
25 years ago the Japanese had a nice selection of sport coupes, but now all we have is the scion/Subaru and buttugly 370Z
I guess demographics killed the sport coupe market