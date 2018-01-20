Infiniti CEO Says Brand Is Committed To Future Battery-Electric Vehicles

3 H BY MARK KANE

Infiniti will go electric using a new platform.

The future of Nissan’s luxury brand Infiniti is already set. All new models from 2021 will offer some form of electrification.

The first all-electric model is scheduled for 2021 and it seems that the Japanese brand is just waiting until a broader new BEV platform for Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance will be ready.

Roland Krüger, president of Infiniti Motor Co. said:

“The new electric platform is an opportunity to rethink shapes and proportions. We will have battery-electric vehicles. Infiniti is part of the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.”

Once the electrification begins, it will be a major part of the brand. By 2025, 50% of Infiniti sales to be electrified cars (all-electric or series-hybrid e-POWER).

Other earlier announcements were of 12 planned new BEVs by 2022 from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, four will fall on Nissan and two on Infiniti.

