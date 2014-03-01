India To Get 1,000 New Electric Buses Next Year
India’s capital Delhi suffers from a lack of buses and it turns out to be an opportunity to purchase a fleet of all-electric ones.
According to reports, some 1,000 low-floor electric buses is expected are to be ordered. EVs will enter service in phases, beginning from June or July next year.
We wonder who will be able to quickly deliver hundreds of buses to India and only BYD comes into mind, especially since several years ago there were some pilot projects with BYD buses in India. Buses needs to be supplemented by charging infrastructure, which also doesn’t arise in a moment, but BYD can cover that too.
The other path of electrification being considered is hydrogen fuel cell buses, but for now rather as a test project, because it’s too early for commercialization (automotive industry barely supplies hundreds or thousands of hydrogen cars).
Source: Times of India
BYD is likely to get a large part of those buses. They are aiming at a 5000 per year production capacity of electric buses in India in 2,5 years from now.
https://www.sustainable-bus.com/news/byd-goldstone-electric-buses-increase-manufacturing-capacity/
This is great news for EV’s, pollution and India. A 1,000 Electric buses in 2019 maybe adding 5,000 electric buses by 2023 assembled in India.
Even South Africa is getting a number of BYD electric buses but it’s a shy number of 15 buses. I guess we are still testing electric buses for now.
The photo above has Bangalore license plates. Hopefully, all the other cities that ran pilots last year go in big soon. New Delhi has always been the trendsetter. The metro system built out over just 15 years has pulled a billion rides a year off the streets into clean electric train transit. The buses should help mop up a significant number of diesel bus commuters on top of that.
Bus rapid transit line (maxed out) can move 1,350 passengers per hour per direction.
A 1 meter bicycle lane can move 2,500 passengers per hour per direction. (build the bicycle lane 3.7m wide (highway lane width) and your moving 9,250 passengers per hour per direction)
Moral of the story: e busses are good, … properly designed bike paths plus e-bikes are way (7x) better.
/all before we start to talk about the health benefits of e-bike vs bus.
//while I don’t have any numbers — I am quite sure “grade separated” (i.e. bridges/tunnels) bike paths are waaaaaay cheaper than grade separated rapid transit
https://www.thoughtco.com/passenger-capacity-of-transit-2798765
https://nacto.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/5_Zhou-Xu-Wang-and-Sheng-Estimating-Capacity-of-Bicycle-Path-on-Urban-Roads-in-Hangzhou-China_2014.pdf
While every bike rides replacing a car rides will always save energy, that’s mostly not the case for replacing bus rides: since most people will refuse to cycle in bad weather, you *still* need to run enough buses for the worst case.
Also, the numbers given are nonsense. A dedicated bus lane will typically support way more than just one bus line with only one bus every four minutes…
That’s discussed in my reference … which you obviously didn’t read or think about. The numbers aren’t nonsense.
/have your got a better source? have you conducted your own study?
What health benefits do you expect for cyclists in India’s heavily polluted cities?
A lot, when the city air is cleaned up to US standards or better ….. that’s one of the major goals of all this transportation 2.0 … is it not?
Is the world’s population doomed to be trapped in cities so polluted that you can’t go outside and exercise? (sounds like a pretty shltty life to me)
If it is BYD I wonder if India will require BYD to build a factory in India. I’m sure India needs a lot more buses. I would think India should require a factory built in India with an India partner since China has required this in the past. It’s great to see India buying a 1,000 buses, but they also have cheap labor and an electric bus factory there makes sense to me.
Yes, India also seems to have this sort of protectionist laws — though I don’t know the details. As another poster pointed out, BYD indeed seems to be building a factory there? So are a bunch of other Chinese companies, as well as global companies that did most manufacturing in China in the past. (I think I have read about Samsung building cell phones in India for example?)
BYD will of course build a factory in India. But their solution so far for getting domestic approval is the joint venture with an Indian bus manufacturer. A similar thing to what they have done in the UK for example.
I wanted to say “finally”, but after reading the original TOI article it seems that’s just the answer Delhi government gave to India’s Supreme Court inquiring why they are so behind on buses in general. That doesn’t sound very promising, even though it’s a statement given in court it is not the same as a binding contract.
I’m pretty sure that if there was a contract, the Chinese-Indian manufacturer would have publicized it already. As others noted earlier, the BYD-led joint venture near Hyderabad currently has a 600/year capacity and hopes to reach 2000/year by year’s end. So on paper this is feasible, but quite a stretch considering many of these buses are probably spoken for.