India To Get 1,000 New Electric Buses Next Year

BY MARK KANE

India’s capital Delhi suffers from a lack of buses and it turns out to be an opportunity to purchase a fleet of all-electric ones.

According to reports, some 1,000 low-floor electric buses is expected are to be ordered. EVs will enter service in phases, beginning from June or July next year.

We wonder who will be able to quickly deliver hundreds of buses to India and only BYD comes into mind, especially since several years ago there were some pilot projects with BYD buses in India. Buses needs to be supplemented by charging infrastructure, which also doesn’t arise in a moment, but BYD can cover that too.

The other path of electrification being considered is hydrogen fuel cell buses, but for now rather as a test project, because it’s too early for commercialization (automotive industry barely supplies hundreds or thousands of hydrogen cars).

Source: Times of India