In March 2019 Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Germany Nearly Hit 10,000

2,226 Tesla Model 3 and 1,136 Renault ZOE lead the market

March was the biggest month for plug-in electric car sales in Germany ever. The new record is 9,677 passenger cars (up 42% year-over-year) at a record 2.8% market share!

It’s noteworthy that the new high is over 41% above the previous record from February of this year (6,839). Interestingly, the record would be set even without the Tesla Model 3, which was the top model.

BEVs: 6,616 – up 74% at ≈1.9% market share

– up 74% at ≈1.9% market share PHEVs: 3,061 – up 1% at ≈0.9% market share

Positive news is that plug-in hybrid have stopped falling.

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – March 2019

The biggest splash was made by the Tesla Model 3 with 2,226 new registrations (plus 82 Model S and 61 Model X). However, the Renault ZOE did great with its new own record of 1,136!

Since the introduction of the higher-capacity battery version, also the BMW i3 does well in Germany with a record 770 new registrations (708 BEVs and 62 REx). A new record was set by the updated Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at 692 too.

Several other important models:

The number of registrations of the StreetScooter commercial electric vans was 118.

Source: KBA