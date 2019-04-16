In March 2019 Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Germany Nearly Hit 10,000
2,226 Tesla Model 3 and 1,136 Renault ZOE lead the market
March was the biggest month for plug-in electric car sales in Germany ever. The new record is 9,677 passenger cars (up 42% year-over-year) at a record 2.8% market share!
It’s noteworthy that the new high is over 41% above the previous record from February of this year (6,839). Interestingly, the record would be set even without the Tesla Model 3, which was the top model.
- BEVs: 6,616 – up 74% at ≈1.9% market share
- PHEVs: 3,061 – up 1% at ≈0.9% market share
Positive news is that plug-in hybrid have stopped falling.
The biggest splash was made by the Tesla Model 3 with 2,226 new registrations (plus 82 Model S and 61 Model X). However, the Renault ZOE did great with its new own record of 1,136!
Since the introduction of the higher-capacity battery version, also the BMW i3 does well in Germany with a record 770 new registrations (708 BEVs and 62 REx). A new record was set by the updated Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at 692 too.
Several other important models:
- Audi e-tron – 478
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 284
- Nissan LEAF – 227
- Jaguar I-PACE – 106
- Kia Niro EV – 87
The number of registrations of the StreetScooter commercial electric vans was 118.
