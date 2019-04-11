In March 2019 BMW Barely Increased Plug-In Electric Car Sales

40 M BY MARK KANE

Over 12,000 were delivered to customers

BMW Group managed to increase its plug-in electric car sales (BMW and MINI brands) in March by 2.2% year-over-year to 12,068, despite a decrease in the U.S. by 55.7%.

The overall share of plug-ins out of total volume stands at 4.6%, which is not bad taking into consideration that the lineup soon will be reinforced by new/updated models.

By the way, March was the best-ever single sales month in BMW Group’s history with a total of 263,319 premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles delivered to customers.

BMW i + BMW iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales worldwide – March 2019

According to BMW, demand for the BMW i3 is still growing and sales during the first quarter amounted to 9,227 (up 16.2% year-over-year).

Also, the plug-in hybrids cope well – 2 Series Active Tourer noted more than 1/4 PHEV sales, while MINI Countryman saw nearly 20% being PHEV sales. In Norway, 3/4 of total BMW Group sales were plug-ins.