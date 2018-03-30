In June, Plug-In Electric Cars Accounted For 7% Of BMW Sales
BMW Group increased its sales of plug-in electric models in the U.S. by 20.2% in June.
In total, the German manufacturer delivered 2,253 plug-ins under the BMW and MINI brands, which stands for roughly 7% of total sales in the country (one of the highest results for any established manufacturer). The 7% share is not the record, as in March some 12% of all BMW were plug-ins.
In the U.S., BMW Group offers several models: BMW i3 (and i3s), BMW i8, BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, BMW X5 xDrive 40e and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid.
The top-selling plug-in from BMW usually was the i3/i3s, but if you check the results there is has not been much positive progress in terms of sales of the i3 over the past year, while the BMW 530e and BMW X5 xDrive 40e are not far behind in the table.
17 Comments on "In June, Plug-In Electric Cars Accounted For 7% Of BMW Sales"
i3 sales are likely to decrease in the next months as people are waiting for the 120Ah version that will be available in November this year.
Exactly. Why now wait a few months for much better range.
PS: Same for the upcoming 2019 Nissan LEAF. 60kWh version/option coming in a few months…
Agreed, I am interested in purchasing an i3 but I am holding off until the new battery comes out
There are enough commercial customers. We are not going to see a dip just because the car gets another update.
Many people prefer the small footprint and nimble parking ability of the i3. Others are intrigued by the high tech innovative CFRP for a car in this price range. I definitely have plans to order a $60K i3s soon, instead of a model 3.
The only thing those two cars have in common is that they are electric. Why would you even compare them. The BMW is a premium hatchback and the Model 3 is a entry level sedan.
The i3 is a really nice car, but finds few buyers due to its high price tag and relatively low performance (acceleration and handling). However it is a very nice car.
It finds a lot of buyers with heavy discounting. Most in CA are getting deals like 10,000 off from the power company, 7,500 tax credit, and another 2,500 from state tax credit, so think 20k off MSRP. For about $30k it is an incredibly nice car.
I bought a used i3 REx Tera package (dark brown leather interior). Love it. I would not pay the same as an LR Model 3 if I were buying new, but I feel the car is worth the price if someone values qualities that aren’t outright acceleration and handling. The i3 is really well constructed, the Tera leather is very nice and overall interior is excellent, except for possibly the recycled plastic/kenaf fiber looks like raw fiberglass.
Any car that can accelerate 0-60MPH in less then 7 sec is better then most need, and considering EVs 0-30MPH is better then 90% of ICE, this is more then sufficient. I had a sport car that was doing 0-60MPH in less then 6sec and you know what I don’t miss it one bit (yes, disclamer, I have a 2014 i3). So unless you can only accept a car that send your eyes rolling in the back of head every time you accelerate, that argument isn’t one.
As for handling that car in nimble in the traffic, responsive and can turn on dim. So if your intend is to do racing on the weekend (and even there, plenty of video showing the i3 out doing many), that argument isn’t one.
I just whish I was in living in California to get the amazing deals these people get (Quebec, Canada, no deal, no discount)
I love the i3 as well, but I also understand why it doesn’t have mass market appeal. I don’t need 0-60 faster than 7 seconds and as you say don’t mind the i3 handling, although it gets skittish on bumpy roads with regen. I love the turning radius, about 16.2 ft instead of 19.4 ft of Model 3 (meaning turning diameter is 6 ft less). It is so incredibly efficient, I am regularly blown away at how well it does around town (not so efficient on the highway). It probably is a better town car, but most people want a vehicle that can do everything.
Carried a 55″ TV in mine last week, how will you do that in that M3? You find it goofy, I find it practical and its minimalist interior inspired many (including Tesla). I understand, you love the M3 for many good reasons, reasons not everyone shares. I have the 1rst generation i3 and Range isn’t a issue for me.
Get one delivered for free…
I agree though, I did a comparison with my Clarity PHEV and Volt, the Volt could barely take a 55″ TV and the Clarity could not. However, the Clarity could hold far more luggage on a trip without impeding into the rear seat passenger area.
“In June, Plug-In Electric Cars Accounted For 7% Of BMW Sales” assumes global numbers. “In June, Plug-In Electric Cars Accounted For 7% Of BMW Sales IN THE US” tells you which country such country specific articles are regarding.
It’s in the boldface subhead as soon as you open the article. Not everything fits in the title, that’s why we have the subhead.
Yet you manage to fit it on every story from any other specific country…very strange…
It is basically two letters. “In June, Plug-In Electric Cars Accounted For 7% Of BMW US Sales”
Or “In June, Plugins Accounted For 7% Of BMW Sales in the US”.
It is a vital part of information and it should not be so hard to remember to do even for articles regarding the US.
If you have one single article you could point to that is solely about China, Germany or Norway where that is not obvious in the title then I will shut up.
We will work to include it better. Sales days are beyond maniacal and highly stressful. Most of our audience is US-based. The “old” way we were told to do it was if its US it’s assumed and don’t specify. If it’s any other country include it in the headline. I haven’t been checking them all as it’s been super overwhelming. I will again let the team know. We are trying our best.
It’s highly obvious that we would need to specify Norway versus China. Some people assume that US is assumed unless otherwise noted. Thanks for letting us know.
About this increase of plug-in electric car share in total amount of cars sold by BMW, I would be curious to look for the yearly increase (in %) of the number of BMW plug-in cars sold for period from 2012 to now for example, same with VW group and Hyundai group.
I would not be surprised to see high increase percentages year over year (maybe 25-30% in some case). So it is rather ironical that those increases are full below the radar scope of retail investors but that comparable % of increase year over year at Tesla justifies a lot of hype and a stratospheric stock valuation. It might be explained but at first sight it seems illogical.