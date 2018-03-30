In June, Over 78,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Were Sold In China

1 M BY MARK KANE

In June plug-in electric car sales in China surprisingly were lower than in May, but no panic necessary – as year-over-year growth amounted to 77%.

In total, some 78,260 New Energy Cars were sold at 3.1% market share. It could be more, but it seems that small, low-range BEVs took a hit from changes in subsidies that now favor more long-range models. That would explain the rush in recent months and a softer June.

Manufacturers will need a while to fully adjust the offer, but there are several solid new models coming on the Chinese market that we have peace of mind about China. It’s the world’s largest plug-in car market with nearly 373,000 cars sold during the first six months.

In terms of best selling models, in June we note only 3 BAIC EC-Series, which is kind of shocking as nearly 40,000 were sold in the first five months of 2018.

The three best-selling models last month were: BAIC EX-Series (5,708), Roewe Ei5 EV (4,661) and BYD Qin PHEV (4,606).

The EX-Series is offered from $28,500 before subsidies, offering 415 km / 260 miles of NEDC range using 48 kWh battery. The Roewe Ei5 EV sells for $33,200 and can go 301 km/188 miles on 35 kWh battery.

The other surprise is the Tesla Model X, which with 2,350 deliveries in June sets a new record and a result that 783 times better than BAIC EC-Series).

Source: EV Sales Blog