In June Nissan LEAF Sales In Europe Increased To 3,377
Europe remained the biggest market for the new Nissan LEAF in June and the LEAF is still the best selling all-electric model in Europe.
The Japanese company reports 3,377 LEAFs sold last month in Europe (making it the fifth best-selling Nissan there), which is roughly 500 more than in May, but not spectacular.
Interesting is that in Europe the LEAF was more popular than in the next three markets combined (1,462 in Japan, 1,367 in U.S. and 492 in Canada – total 3,321).
Disappointing are results in the U.S. because a few years ago the first-generation LEAF was able to attract 2,500 customers monthly on average (year 2014). Do you think this drop is the result of the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV (other models with longer-range) being on the market? Or are other factors in play here? Maybe rapidgate?
Anyways, Nissan is expected to note around 7,000 total LEAF sales in June, which still makes it one of the top plug-in models in the world.
I guess the US market has become a bit too crowded on the rather unpopular compact hatchback side.
And the impending tax credit reduction on the Model 3 and the increased production surely has had an influence on US Leaf sales, too.
But probably not a lot, since the currently sold 3 is still much more expensive, than a Leaf.
So my best guess is that people that would have bought a Leaf now get a Bolt, or another compact EV, if available. That might change with the 60 kWh version, but since there is even more competition coming, I doubt the Leaf will see much more sales in the US.
In Europe compacts are more popular, so more room for growth.
when I checked in March a lease on a Bolt was actually lower than that for a comparably equipped Leaf. The buyout at end of lease for the Bolt was much higher though. In 2020 we can expect a lot of Bolts coming off lease that GM is going to have to dump somewhere.
I suspect a lot of American buyers are either waiting for the Model 3, or waiting for the 60kwh Leaf, since American buyers seem to consider the ability for long distance travel to be more important than Europeans. Just a guess though. Maybe American Nissan dealers are just crappy at selling EVs?
While popular around the globe, Americans don’t like hatchbacks. Period.
None of the top ten best selling _cars_ are hatchbacks.
And car sales in general are dropping in favour of trucks and crossovers.
You might notice that in some promotional material, GM tries to position the Bolt as a small crossover – probably won’t trick anyone though.
I say again, the Nissan Leaf is the best value in BEV on the road. The Chevy Bolt, even though it is a much better engineered car is just too expensive in comparison. If GM discounted the price of the Bolt the way Nissan does then there would be some competition.