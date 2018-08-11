In First 7 Months Of 2018, Nissan LEAF Sales Nearly Exceed All Of 2017

49 M BY MARK KANE

In Japan, that is.

More than 2,000 Nissan LEAFs were sold In Japan last month, as the second-generation attracted 75% more customers than a year ago.

With 2,040 sales in July, Nissan already sold almost as many LEAFs in the first seven months (16,626) of this year as in the entire year of 2017 (16,925). The year-to-date result is twice as high as one year ago at this same time.

The total number of LEAFs sold in Japan is now 106,045. Because Nissan’s flagship EV is booming in Japan and struggling in the U.S., the difference between the two is starting to shrink.

The biggest gain comes in Europe, which reached 100,000 in June and notes sales higher than those in Japan.