Check Out This Brand-New In-Depth Tesla Model 3 Review

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Here’s a detailed look at Tesla Model 3 features, as well as answers to user-submitted questions.

Two months ago, we stumbled upon a fantastic Tesla Model 3 review on a YouTube channel that we don’t usually search for such content. However, it was so in-depth and well done, we felt compelled to share it with you. The Money Guy Show focuses on investment advice, but just happens to produce excellent YouTube content, even about cars!

Whether or not you want to follow the Money Guy’s financial advice is up to you. Nonetheless, he offers a solid dialogue about Model 3 pros and cons. Since the channel’s first review of the popular electric sedan, they’ve been working up this sequel. Now, we get to see a closer look at the car’s most notable features, along with answers to questions generated from the original, detailed review.

Many of the YouTube commenters found the Money Guy’s first review to be one of the best they’d watched. That’s quite telling, since many of these types of videos spark loads of negative talk in the comment section. Hopefully, this video is just as well-received.

Video Description via The Money Guy Show on YouTube: In this Tesla Model 3 review, we do a deep dive on features such as autopilot, valet mode, navigation, audio quality, and much more! We also answer and address your comments from our previous Tesla video series. Buckle up, this is going to be a fun ride!

