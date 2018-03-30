Check Out This Brand-New In-Depth Tesla Model 3 Review
Here’s a detailed look at Tesla Model 3 features, as well as answers to user-submitted questions.
Two months ago, we stumbled upon a fantastic Tesla Model 3 review on a YouTube channel that we don’t usually search for such content. However, it was so in-depth and well done, we felt compelled to share it with you. The Money Guy Show focuses on investment advice, but just happens to produce excellent YouTube content, even about cars!
Whether or not you want to follow the Money Guy’s financial advice is up to you. Nonetheless, he offers a solid dialogue about Model 3 pros and cons. Since the channel’s first review of the popular electric sedan, they’ve been working up this sequel. Now, we get to see a closer look at the car’s most notable features, along with answers to questions generated from the original, detailed review.
Many of the YouTube commenters found the Money Guy’s first review to be one of the best they’d watched. That’s quite telling, since many of these types of videos spark loads of negative talk in the comment section. Hopefully, this video is just as well-received.
Be prepared to set aside a decent chunk of time to check out this newest review. Let us know what you think in the comment section below. Even better, keep the conversation going on our Forum. Start a new thread about this article and make your point heard.
Video Description via The Money Guy Show on YouTube:
In this Tesla Model 3 review, we do a deep dive on features such as autopilot, valet mode, navigation, audio quality, and much more! We also answer and address your comments from our previous Tesla video series. Buckle up, this is going to be a fun ride!
Yeah they do good car reviews
I like how they touched on Autopilot and explained it a little bit. Autopilot is a phenomenal ASSIST tool and works brilliantly under the correct circumstances. In my experience, it only took about 15 minutes to understand completely, wasn’t complicated, and essentially came down to ensuring lines on the road are well marked, which isn’t hard to monitor.
Great review!
Good to know that autopilot works brilliantly and is easy to understand. I did not pay to activate it when I got my car because I wanted to drive as opposed to being driven. At the same, I wasn’t sure whether the technology was ready for prime time. I will consider activating it in a few years.
Honestly, I’ll probably bring down the wrath of many haters out there, but Autopilot (to me) is a no-brainer. It’s phenomenal when it’s used correctly and under the right conditions. And the more you use it, the better you get at understanding what it’s going to do and how to manage it.
Cheers!
Liked the “nice horn” request. Have a Chevy Volt and use the pedestrian horn often exactly per his request.
I do to! I love having the easy-to-use gentle horn that gets pedestrian attention without scaring the daylights out of ’em.
I was disappointed that they got rid of the pedestrian horn on the gen 2 Volt. I missed it after we traded in for our MY17.
Their first comment about the quirk with the back up camera and playing music has an easy solution. First why are you changing songs or messing with anything on the screen while you are backing up? Just don’t do that. Change your song after you back up and are going forward. Second, if the song has “bad words” or whatever like he mentioned you can simply turn the volume all the way down on the scroll wheel on the steering wheel while you are backing up.
That was a very helpful review and I appreciate the lack of fanboism.
What I liked about the review was that the guy owned the car for 3 months before creating this video. This gives it a more mature perspective and lends more credence to his opinions.
Some people try to review the car the next day after they get it.