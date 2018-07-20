In-Depth Look At CATL’s Massive Battery Factory In Germany

  1. Home
Tesla has a real challenger here

More details appear on the Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) lithium-ion battery plant in Thuringia, Germany announced by the way of a €4 billion (€4.7 billion) deal with BMW.

Visualisation of CATL battery plant in Thuringia, Germany

The new factory will have capacity of 14 GWh annually, which is more than the 11.84 GWh that CATL sold in 2017.

CATL’s sales in 2015 and 2016 was 2.19 GWh and 6.8 GWh.

Full-scale production could suffice for some quarter of a million of long-range electric cars.

The investment through 2022 is to be €240 million ($281 million). The plant is to be located on a 70-hectare site in the industrial area Erfurt Cross.

It’s expected that besides BMW, CATL will supply batteries for Daimler and Volkswagen. The list of customers in China is much longer:

  • BAIC
  • SAIC
  • Geely
  • Changan
  • GAC
  • Great Wall
  • DFM
  • NIO
  • Yutong Bus
  • Zhongtong Bus
  • King Long Motor
  • CRRC
An important part of the investment will be battery R&D:

“Europe is one of CATL’s key regions for its strategic growth. With the opening of the production facility in Germany, the company underlines the importance of the German market. The decision for Germany fell, among other things, to:

  • Proximity to the customer, to understand local market requirements and to respond more quickly to customer needs;
  • Offering BMW, Daimler and VW locally produced solutions; and
  • European knowledge in battery manufacturing.

The plant in Thuringia is planned as an independent company with production, research and development as well as logistics.”

Source: Green Car Congress

WARREN

Definitely putting money where their mouth is. Perhaps all those criticizing BMW’s electrification efforts will finally shut up.

Mikael

That is enough for 150-200k long range BEVs. It’s not peanuts, but it’s only a start.

Patrick

That’s basically in the exact middle of Germany.

Chris.

CATL roadmap is quite impressive with a high energy density cell
Target to reach 300Wh/kg for pouch cell on next year
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5564660ce4b0c669ccf3a243/t/594cf05d2e69cf9db7d4b7c7/1498214548315/Robert+Galyen+_+CATL.pdf

Larry D

Tesla is better, easy win for Elon.

Rudi

what a post…. try: “musk is god” next time 😉

Another Euro point of view

God I dont know but some saw him walking on water.
No kidding.

Johan M

Oh, the irony 😀

