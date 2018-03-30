In-Depth Discussion On The Tesla Pickup Truck

28 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Everything there is to know about the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk often gets on a roll with Tweets and then it seems there’s no stopping him, let alone what he might reveal. Recently, out of nowhere, he asked his Twitter followers to provide ideas for what they might want in an all-electric Tesla pickup truck.

What would you love to see in a Tesla pickup truck? I have a few things in mind, but what do you think are small, but important nuances & what would be seriously next level? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018

Of course, Musk revealed that he already had some of his own ideas, but he was seeking some of the smaller nuances. Once the conversation started, there were plenty of outstanding suggestions, along with some silly replies. Musk shared his own ideas as the thread grew.

Let’s recap Musk’s shares:

400-500 miles or more

Standard dual-motor all-wheel drive standard

Crazy torque

Standard dynamic adaptive suspension

300,000 lb. towing capacity (most likely unrated – like pulling a jet airliner)

Lockers? (the guys don’t seem clear about the type of lockers mentioned here – “locking differential?”)

240v power outlets

Watch the video and learn what Zac and Jesse (who admit to not being truck people) have to share about their understanding of Musk’s Tweets.