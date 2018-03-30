In-Depth Discussion On The Tesla Pickup Truck
Everything there is to know about the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk often gets on a roll with Tweets and then it seems there’s no stopping him, let alone what he might reveal. Recently, out of nowhere, he asked his Twitter followers to provide ideas for what they might want in an all-electric Tesla pickup truck.
What would you love to see in a Tesla pickup truck? I have a few things in mind, but what do you think are small, but important nuances & what would be seriously next level?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2018
Of course, Musk revealed that he already had some of his own ideas, but he was seeking some of the smaller nuances. Once the conversation started, there were plenty of outstanding suggestions, along with some silly replies. Musk shared his own ideas as the thread grew.
Let’s recap Musk’s shares:
- 400-500 miles or more
- Standard dual-motor all-wheel drive standard
- Crazy torque
- Standard dynamic adaptive suspension
- 300,000 lb. towing capacity (most likely unrated – like pulling a jet airliner)
- Lockers? (the guys don’t seem clear about the type of lockers mentioned here – “locking differential?”)
- 240v power outlets
Watch the video and learn what Zac and Jesse (who admit to not being truck people) have to share about their understanding of Musk’s Tweets.
Video Description via Now You Know on YouTube:
On today’s episode of “In Depth” Zac and Jesse talk about the Tesla Pickup Truck, and all the specs that Elon Musk has been tweeting about!
“Lockers? (the guys don’t seem clear about the type of lockers mentioned here – ‘locking differential?’ ”
A list in a Tesla Motors Club post includes “Rear and front lockers”.
Surely this is talking about “locker” in its meaning of an enclosed storage compartment. Many working trucks have locking metal boxes in the bed, or running along the top of the sides above the bed. So far as I know, those are all aftermarket additions, not options offered by the automobile maker. Is Tesla really planning to offer those as options?
Or, conversely, is Tesla thinking about making locking storage cabinets integral parts of the truck body? That would be an interesting innovation!
The idea of a “front locker” (as opposed to merely a frunk, as in the Model S, Model X and Model 3) is perhaps even more interesting. I note the Bollinger B1 truck includes a similar idea:
Great out-of-the-box thinking by Bollinger… altho that does mean it has absolutely no front crumple zone! I think it’s safe to say that Tesla will not make a pickup so lacking in safety features.
Go Tesla!