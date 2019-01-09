In 2018 BMW Group Sold Over 25,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In U.S.

27 M BY MARK KANE

BMW Group (BMW and MINI) barely increased plug-in car sales in the U.S. last month to 2,774 (up 2.0% year-over-year), but the overall share in total volume remains 7.5%.

The result for the full year of 2018 exceeds 25,000 at a growth rate of 17.9% and average share out of total volume of over 7%. By the way, BMW 530e iPerformance is the best-selling premium plug-in hybrid in the U.S. and is ahead of the BMW i3.

“BMW brand sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles totaled 2,774 in December 2018, an increase of 2.0 percent over the 2,720 sold in the same month a year ago. For the full year, combined sales of BMW Group (BMW and MINI) electrified vehicles exceeded 25,000 for the first time, and grew 17.9 percent in comparison with 2017.BMW Group currently offers five electrified models in the U.S., including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, BMW 740e, and MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid versions of the all-new BMW X5 and the all-new BMW 3 Series have been announced and will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.”

Despite the results improving compared to 2017, it’s hard to say that it was good enough progress for the German manufacturer.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S.

