In 2018 Almost 2% Of New Car Sales In Germany Were Plug-Ins

Overall year 2018 was positive as registrations increased 24% to 67.504

December brings a decrease of plug-in electric car sales in Germany, completing a run of four weak months (after the required WLTP certification, which eliminated many PHEVs). In total, new registrations decreased by 9% to 5,711, but market share remains relatively solid – 2.4%.

BEVs: 3,836 – up 12% at ≈1.6% market share

– up 12% at ≈1.6% market share PHEVs: 1,875 – down 35% at ≈0.8% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – December 2018

The top-selling model in December was Renault ZOE with 944, but noteworthy is 528 Audi e-tron. Relatively good results were set also by BMW i3 (534) with a high advantage of BEVs (497) over REx (37), and the Volkswagen e-Golf (529).

The StreetScooters all-electric delivery vehicle registrations decreased in December to just 97 (4,214 YTD).

The year 2018 closed with 67,504 new plug-in electric car registrations (up 24% year-over-year) at an average of 1.96% market share.

BEVs: 36,062 – up 44% at ≈1.05% market share

– up 44% at ≈1.05% market share PHEVs: 31,442 – up 7% at ≈0.92% market share

With new models on the market in 2019, we remain optimistic about the continuation of growth.

For the year, again the top model was Renault ZOE, which is kind of interesting in a rank consisting mostly of German cars:

Renault ZOE – 6,360



Volkswagen e-Golf – 5,743

BMW i3 – 5,095

The detailed model rank was provided by EV Sales Blog: