In 2018 Almost 2% Of New Car Sales In Germany Were Plug-Ins
Overall year 2018 was positive as registrations increased 24% to 67.504
December brings a decrease of plug-in electric car sales in Germany, completing a run of four weak months (after the required WLTP certification, which eliminated many PHEVs). In total, new registrations decreased by 9% to 5,711, but market share remains relatively solid – 2.4%.
- BEVs: 3,836 – up 12% at ≈1.6% market share
- PHEVs: 1,875 – down 35% at ≈0.8% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – December 2018
The top-selling model in December was Renault ZOE with 944, but noteworthy is 528 Audi e-tron. Relatively good results were set also by BMW i3 (534) with a high advantage of BEVs (497) over REx (37), and the Volkswagen e-Golf (529).
The StreetScooters all-electric delivery vehicle registrations decreased in December to just 97 (4,214 YTD).
The year 2018 closed with 67,504 new plug-in electric car registrations (up 24% year-over-year) at an average of 1.96% market share.
- BEVs: 36,062 – up 44% at ≈1.05% market share
- PHEVs: 31,442 – up 7% at ≈0.92% market share
With new models on the market in 2019, we remain optimistic about the continuation of growth.
For the year, again the top model was Renault ZOE, which is kind of interesting in a rank consisting mostly of German cars:
- Renault ZOE – 6,360
- Volkswagen e-Golf – 5,743
- BMW i3 – 5,095
The detailed model rank was provided by EV Sales Blog:
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "In 2018 Almost 2% Of New Car Sales In Germany Were Plug-Ins"
I think that the BMW i3 will be more popular than the VW e-Golf in Germany in 2019.