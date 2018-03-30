Impressions From A Tesla Model 3 Performance Test Drive

57 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Details are definitively dished.

The first pair of official Tesla Model 3 Performance reviews — one by Marques Brownlee and one by the WSJ’s Dan Neil — have been published and they were pretty great. With examples of the spiciest version of the car making its way to various Tesla stores, regular customers can now also take a ride and write up their impressions. One has done exactly that, and it’s a doozy, full of delicious details.

Writing on Reddit, user blueflash17 not only dropped enough bullet points to win a small coup, he also included some nice pictures from their excursion which we’ve embedded below. First though, let’s go over a few of the high points, shall we?

First things first: acceleration. Our raconteur begins with their impressions with one of this rocket’s strengths, likening takeoff to be less brutal than the Model S P85D and other quicker variants, but still enough to make you spit expletives. Officially pegged as 3.5 seconds from 0-to-60 miles per hour, blueflash17 says they were more impressed with pickup once it’s already rolling at speed, “50-75 on the highway feels instantaneous.”

It’s well established now that the Tesla M3P is great in a straight line. But the top sports sedans it will compete against have more than one card to pull from their sleeve, so this new electric player needs a solid handling game as well. What says our protagonist about this? Well, apparently it’s “telepathically responsive” and reminded them of their old BMW E90 335i. This is high praise which even today’s best BMW gas burners can’t live up to.

They have praise for other aspects of this spicy mid-size sedan, as well as some criticisms. For example, the ride is great, but the suspension still has some room for improvement. The white interior is nice, especially the dash, though it lacks the visual punch of the same color in the Model X. Overall, though, they seem quite pleased and comparisons with the BMW 4 series are quite telling. You can read the entire review below, as well as enjoy the accompanying photos. Enjoy!

Source: Reddit