Atlis XT Electric Pickup Truck Platform Exposed

Atlis has shared its XP platform for the base, all-electric XT pickup truck.

New electric pickup truck startup — Atlis — reached out to us at InsideEVs with its latest press release. In addition, the company included some exclusive images of its “skateboard” prototype platform (the XP) in various settings. Atlis calls this the next step in the process of developing a “fully-functioning, full-size prototype pickup truck.” The company will use the platform in its upcoming XT electric truck.

Last year, the electric truck startup shared a fast-charging prototype battery that can charge to full capacity in less than 15 minutes. Founder and CEO Mark Hanchett keeps us apprised of company developments. Some may continue to doubt the company’s relevance and ability to move forward. However, the fact that it has an official prototype of its essential architecture is certainly compelling. This is not to say that it won’t be a tough road ahead, but we can only hope that Atlis finds future successes.

Atlis XP Platform:

Atlis XT Truck:

We’ve included the full press release via Atlis below:

ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES RELEASES XP PROTOTYPE

— The platform will be used as the base for their XT pickup truck —

MESA, Arizona, (April 9, 2019) — Atlis Motor Vehicles, a startup electric pickup truck manufacturer, has built their prototype platform, dubbed the XP. The XP is the next step on their way to a fully-functioning, full-size prototype pickup truck. Atlis had tested a fast-charging prototype battery pack last year that fully charged in under 15 minutes, a larger version of which is used in the XP.

This “skateboard” – as termed in the EV industry – is both the base for the upcoming Atlis XT pickup and a stand-alone product intended for vehicle builders such as RV manufacturers, step van manufacturers, box truck manufacturers, or anyone looking for a medium to heavy-duty electric platform from which to build. The XP platform is comprised of two identical modular drive systems located in the front and rear of the vehicle, with a central battery pack.

“We have a couple of teams working in different parts of the country, and we brought everyone together to build this XP platform. This modular design allows us to provide maximum flexibility and cost savings.” stated Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor vehicles. He added “We’re opening up our core technology to allow aftermarket vehicle partners to electrify anything. With the XP platform, anyone can create a scalable ecosystem of mobility solutions.”

Atlis is designing for a full drive-by-wire system, so controls will be able to integrate with either traditional pedals and steering wheel, located anywhere the vehicle requires, or with autonomous capabilities in the future. The platform will become an ongoing test bed for various technologies as Atlis continues to develop and integrate solutions for extended range, faster charging, improved towing and payload capabilities, and reduced cost.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

Atlis Motor Vehicles – founded in 2016 by Mark Hanchett – is a startup automotive manufacturer based in Mesa, Arizona which is focused on innovating and developing the first full-size battery-electric pickup truck for the American market with their exclusive XT platform. Designed to provide the same capabilities and reliability as the traditional American work truck by using electrification of the drivetrain to fundamentally improve the overall experience. Atlis’ mission includes bettering the charging ecosystem with an advanced charging solution providing fast and affordable 15-minute charge times.

For more details about Atlis Motor Vehicles, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com or email info@atlismotorvehicles.com.

