This Mercury Coupe Is The Electric Sleeper Of Our Dreams

Still crazy ’bout it.

Amid myriad displays of chromed-out custom cars filling the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center where the 2018 edition of SEMA is currently taking place, sits a 1949 Mercury coupe that looks like it would be more at home sitting up on blocks in a scruffy neighborhood. No, it isn’t lost. It is, rather, a master class in automotive deception; a sleeper that would startle any and all comers at the traffic light Gran Prix; an electric vehicle that looks like anything but. Behold the latest and greatest entry into the Derelict collection produced by ICON and their electrification partners, Stealth EV.

Beneath the exterior of the naturally oxidized patina of the antique bodywork hides a beast of high-voltage proportions. Lift that long hood, and instead of the expected V8, you’ll find a set of blindingly bright chromed controllers — one for each of the twinned AM Racing induction motors lurking low in the transmission tunnel — set up in the traditional V-shape of an eight-cylinder engine. Bolted to a custom Art Morrison frame, the drivetrain can summon 400 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque while supping, as it does, from an 85 kWh Tesla-sourced battery.

To recharge, the car is equipped with a CHAdeMO connector hiding behind the front license plate. Under the gas cap, you’ll find a Tesla connector for what we assume is for AC charging. Once full of electrons, it is said to be able to get you 150 to 200 miles down the road.

Faithful InsideEVs readers may remember this car from the time we featured it as it was being put together. Back then, just the raw potential made us crazy ’bout this Mercury. Now, with the finishing touches in place, we’re straitjacket nuts about it. The seats, though similar to period correct, are freshly upholstered in high-end material. Most, if not all of the handles, switches, bezels are custom pieces. If the devil is in the details, it’s like we died and went to hell: one warmed by the roasting of tires instead of brimstone.

Official presser and photos follow.

