Hyundai Sold Record Number Of Plug-In Electric Cars In October 2018
October was big for Hyundai, which set several new records.
In October, total sales of plug-in cars – reported by Hyundai – stands at an all-time high of 7,139, which is 191% more than a year ago.
The plug-in car share out of overall volume increased to a record 4.3%! The biggest splash comes from Kona Electric (more below).
Additionally, Hyundai sold some 192 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (599 YTD).
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – October 2018
As reported earlier, Hyundai sold 2,473 Kona Electric in South Korea. Now, we know that sales outside South Korea amounted to 2,144 (both are records), which brings us to a total of 4,617. Not bad at all.
Sales by model:
- Kona Electric – 4,617 (2,473 in Sout Korea and 2,144 exported)
- IONIQ Electric – 1,718
- IONIQ Plug-In – 794
- Sonata Plug-In – 10
Total cumulative sales of Kona Electric now exceed 12,000.
19 Comments on "Hyundai Sold Record Number Of Plug-In Electric Cars In October 2018"
Kona is now at 50% of Nissan leaf.
And already 3 times the sales of the IONIQ Electric.
Maybe this time they really get serious about selling EVs in large quantities.
How do we know if it has anything to do with seriousness of Hyundai, or availability of batteries, or demand from consumers?
At 4.617 per month they are at 55.000 annually, and maybe they can grow to 60-70.000… not bad at all, they are clearly getting a lot more batteries than they did for the Ioniq.
It looks like Hyundai/Kia are serious about EVs. Both the Kona and the Niro are great cars for the price. If they would only put that 64 kWh pack in the Ioniq also…
I wonder where they get the batteries for all the Kona’s. They always said that the low production volume of the IONIQ is limited by the amount of batteries available.
They all can have as many batteries as they did order in advance. Just because there aren’t surplus batteries on the market doesn’t mean you can’t get what you want.
LG Chem. Same provider for the Kona and Ioniq, but the Ioniq uses older tech and is probably not worth expanding production until they have the car modified to use the new pack.
It appears that SK Innovation will being second source batteris previoulsy delivered by LG Chem to the Hyundai/Kia group.
I wonder if it would fit in the Ioniq.
Serious means volume.
Every manufacturer has to up their plug-ins to meet credit requirements in China, the USA and Quebec, as well the tightening fleet fuel economy standards in the EU.
The current volumes from manufacturers don’t mean anything more.
The Ioniq will get 39kWh(similar to the “little” Kona) in one year.
In europe you can´t order the ioniq any more because they are sold out till the refreshed ioniq reaches the market.
The batteries are from LG but not the 64kWh from the new Kia Niro.
They are going to sell EVs in Australia and also in India but they don´t produce much EVs.
In several countries in europe you have to wait 18 months up to get the Kona.
I’m really interested in seeing what will be the range on the Ioniq with the 39kWh battery since it is just so damn efficient.
With very simple math it may amount to 172 miles (276km). For 39kWh of battery that would make the Ioniq a tremendous success in Europe if they priced it close to the Leaf!
Didn’t GM sold out 5000 BoltEV allocation in Korea? It seems 2473 Kona + 1718 Ioniq are pretty weak. Is there a waiting list?
Well, the 5000 BoltEVs for South Korea were for the entire year, while those Hyundai’s numbers are just for the month of October.
Waiting list is 16 months in Germany for a build to order. But some people get lucky by simply calling dealers and committing to buy a unseen car in whatever configuration it may be. But this pre launch volume is probably already gone.
It’s promising but a bit like the i-pace it will be interesting to see if they keep increasing or just hit an artificial plateau either because they don’t have enough batteries or they are losing money on each car and want to control the bleeding. I personally think Hyundai are serious about this and will do OK from the EV transition. They are a newish company and have quickly developed tech on a par with market leaders (eg. Ioniq beats the efficiency specs of the Prius for traditional hybrids and is highest for pure EVs).
As most manufacturers (including Tesla), they’re limited by battery manufacturing.
I bet that if they got their hands on more batteries they would manufacture more.
Hopefully they have more batteries secured for 2019 to keep that growth going.