Hyundai Sold Record Number Of Plug-In Electric Cars In October 2018

4 H BY MARK KANE

October was big for Hyundai, which set several new records.

In October, total sales of plug-in cars – reported by Hyundai – stands at an all-time high of 7,139, which is 191% more than a year ago.

The plug-in car share out of overall volume increased to a record 4.3%! The biggest splash comes from Kona Electric (more below).

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 192 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (599 YTD).

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – October 2018

As reported earlier, Hyundai sold 2,473 Kona Electric in South Korea. Now, we know that sales outside South Korea amounted to 2,144 (both are records), which brings us to a total of 4,617. Not bad at all.

Sales by model:

Total cumulative sales of Kona Electric now exceed 12,000.