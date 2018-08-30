  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Hyundai sold more plug-in cars than it ever had before.

For September 2018, Hyundai reports record sales of 4,984 plug-in electric cars, which is 93% more than a year ago at record 3.7% share out of its overall sales volume.

Of the nearly 5,000 sales, 1,504 falls on South Korea, while the rest (3,480) were sold overseas. So far this year, Hyundai sold 29,892 plug-in electric cars worldwide.

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 56 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (407 YTD).

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – September 2018

Sales by model:

The Kona Electric finally gained some traction and with 2,145 sold, it almost beat its own record. However we need to note that 1,382 were sold in South Korea where demand is strong, and only 763 managed to reach the ship for export.

3 Comments on "Hyundai Sells Record Amount Of Plug-In Electric Cars In September"

marshall

Their PHEVs are warm weather cars and overly complicated compared to the Honda Clarity. Just say no to any of them.

19 minutes ago
Dimitrij

Most of the current generation Claritys are PHEV, aren’t they?

35 seconds ago
Doggydogworld

I expected to read they finally broke into double digits….

7 minutes ago