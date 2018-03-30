Hyundai Slashes Price Of Plug-In Hybrid Sonata, Electric Range Increased

1 H BY MARK KANE

More of everything we like for less coin.

Hyundai is introducing a new 2018 model year Sonata Plug-In Hybrid with a lower price, slightly higher electric range and more value.

The South Korean plug-in hybrid hasn’t been a big seller in the U.S. as only 6,141 were delivered during its 32 months on the market at an average of below 200 a month. The Sonata PHEV was awaiting a new version with low sales this year (just 351 in the first half) and now here it is.

The most significant change is to the price – $33,250 (plus $885 destination fee), which was cut by $1,350. The Plug-In Sonata comes with a federal tax credit of $4,919, which means you can own one from $29,216.

The second change is higher electric range, but only by one mile – from 27 to 28 miles (EPA) and 600 miles total. The improved range using the same 9.8 kWh battery must have something to do with efficiency, or perhaps aero. Electric motor output remains at just 50 kW.

There are tweaks to the looks of the new Sonata too:

“The advanced exterior includes a more dynamic front fascia featuring new sheet metal for the hood and front fenders, incorporating the new Hyundai signature cascading grille shape, while a new rear deck lid allows for a sleeker, coupe-like appearance. In addition, the redesigned 17-inch eco-spoke alloy wheel, distinctive blue bezel headlights and taillights with clear outer lens further highlight the refreshed design of the Plug-In Hybrid model.”

Other changes and value-added benefits are:

New instrument panel center stack

New steering wheel

New infotainment features

New available safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection

LED Headlights with Dynamic Bending Light

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Attention Alert

Heated steering wheel

Wireless charging pad for Qi compatible devices

Second row USB port

Press blast:

Hyundai Lowers Price, Increases Value on New 2018 Sonata Plug-In Hybrid