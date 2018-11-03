  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Saga Electric CUV Revealed: Sports Kona Electric Hardware

Hyundai Saga Electric CUV Revealed: Sports Kona Electric Hardware

3 H BY MARK KANE 11

This time, the Saga is electric.

Hyundai presents at the Sao Paulo Motor Show a new concept model – the Saga EV – which turns out to be equipped with Kona Electric goodies (64 kWh battery and 150 kW electric motor).

The all-new style of the Saga EV was designed by Hyundai Design North America in Irvine, California. It previews the Hyundai HB20X crossover (i20 Active).

According to news from Brazil, a production electric CUV based on the i20 could be ready for the local market as early as 2019.

See Also
Check Out This Sweet " Special Ops" Tesla For Veterans Day
Elon Musk Buys $20 Million In Additional TSLA Stock
Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid PHEV Boasts Prius Prime-Like Electric Range

Hyundai Saga EV spec:

  • 64 kWh battery for 470 km (292 miles) of range
  • 150 kW electric motor
  • 0-80% recharge in 54 minutes
Hyundai Saga EV
6 photos
Hyundai Saga EV Hyundai Saga EV Hyundai Saga EV Hyundai Saga EV Hyundai Saga EV

Source: Motor1

Categories: Hyundai

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Hyundai Saga Electric CUV Revealed: Sports Kona Electric Hardware"

newest oldest most voted
theflew

Looks like they took a Bolt EV and added cladding.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
swamplife

and nice paint

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Yet somehow, is vastly more efficient.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

How do you know?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
theflew

Well if it’s like the Kona then it’s over a second slower 0-60 when the Kona is in sports mode. And a couple of seconds slower when in normal mode. The Bolt isn’t less efficient its just tunes differently. In sure you can baby the Bolt and get similar mileage as the Kona.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
Will

The Korean automakers will be the main rivals of Tesla once ICE starts to fade. Their stuff is good!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Lou Grinzo

Yes. I’ve been harping on this for some time.

In Hyundai and Kia we have companies (or one company) that perceive an incentive to pushing hard on EVs. It’s a chance to deliver themselves a net positive gain by stealing more from the competition than from their own ICE products.

Unless one of the Legacies makes a shocking announcement and course change (I’m looking at you, Honda, Toyota, and Ford), the new Big Three power structure in the car world is shaping up to be: Tesla, H/K, and VW, with Nissan and GM as second-tier players.

Disruption, indeed.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

Something that’s lot slower than comparably priced gasser is NOT good. Hyundai’s main rival is Nissan now that Mitsubishi iMiev is no longer made.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swamplife

Cladding check
Future tail lights check
Lexus grill check
Sticky out tires check

LAUNCH

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
sir_tech

I really hope Hyundai plans for higher volumes with this model.

I20 and I20 Active are very popular models for Hyundai in India. Kona is rumored to make its Indian entry in 2019. Hope they bring this Saga EV as well.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Will

Looks why better then the Kona

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago