Hyundai Saga Electric CUV Revealed: Sports Kona Electric Hardware

This time, the Saga is electric.

Hyundai presents at the Sao Paulo Motor Show a new concept model – the Saga EV – which turns out to be equipped with Kona Electric goodies (64 kWh battery and 150 kW electric motor).

The all-new style of the Saga EV was designed by Hyundai Design North America in Irvine, California. It previews the Hyundai HB20X crossover (i20 Active).

According to news from Brazil, a production electric CUV based on the i20 could be ready for the local market as early as 2019.

Hyundai Saga EV spec:

64 kWh battery for 470 km (292 miles) of range

150 kW electric motor

0-80% recharge in 54 minutes

Source: Motor1