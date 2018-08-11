Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Continue At Record Pace

4 H BY MARK KANE

In July, Hyundai reported more than 4,000 plug-in electric car sales

After a record June, in July Hyundai announced 4,143 sales of plug-in electric cars (just one higher than the June record).

Thanks to the introduction of the Kona Electric, year-over-year growth amounted to almost 186%, while the share of plug-ins in out of the overall Hyundai sales result stands at 3.1% (new high).

Sales by model:

IONIQ Electric – 1,918

IONIQ Plug-In – 450

Kona Electric – 1,775

As with June, 2,196 Kona Electric came out of the factory. We assume that at this early stage Hyundai is limited to around 2,000 a month – and those are the numbers that will later pop up in sales stats in particular countries.

So far this year, Hyundai sold 21,665 plug-in electric cars worldwide.