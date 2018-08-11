Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Continue At Record Pace
In July, Hyundai reported more than 4,000 plug-in electric car sales
After a record June, in July Hyundai announced 4,143 sales of plug-in electric cars (just one higher than the June record).
Thanks to the introduction of the Kona Electric, year-over-year growth amounted to almost 186%, while the share of plug-ins in out of the overall Hyundai sales result stands at 3.1% (new high).
Sales by model:
- IONIQ Electric – 1,918
- IONIQ Plug-In – 450
- Kona Electric – 1,775
As with June, 2,196 Kona Electric came out of the factory. We assume that at this early stage Hyundai is limited to around 2,000 a month – and those are the numbers that will later pop up in sales stats in particular countries.
So far this year, Hyundai sold 21,665 plug-in electric cars worldwide.
15 Comments on "Hyundai Plug-In Electric Car Sales Continue At Record Pace"
Pretty sure the demand for the Kona EV is in the hundreds of thousands of units right now. I’m seeing dozens of their ICE counterparts where I’m at, all of them seem brand new, and the starting price seems very low, even if the EV version is double the price of ICE options (Between $21-$31K Canadian), demand would be very high for it.
The Kona is pretty, but wait for the Niro EV. I bet that’ll be the really popular one. Nearly as efficient as the Kona, but way more room inside!
Love my Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Not a plug in or an EV but it’s awesome. Good job Hyundai. I traded in a “lemon” Volt bc it needed a $7,000 repair. Hate Chevy now. Anyway Hyundai got it right. I get 62mpg and have 35,000 miles on it in one year. Not one single problem, the car has worked perfectly. I’ll bet their plug ins and EVs are awesome too. I have an M3 on deposit waiting for 35K version. Might be a long wait but glad I have the Ioniq while waiting. Thinking of getting Kona EV instead of M3 when here.
I would be interested to know, what cost 7000$USD? The battery?
I’ve never been a fan of Chevy, but told myself I could make a exception for Volt or Bolt.
The Volt and Bolt EV are great cars. I owned a Gen 1 Volt for 4 years that wasn’t perfect but wasn’t a problem either. It needed a few small things in that time (I owned it from about 3 years old to 7 years old). The Bolt EV is GMs most reliable car according to Consumer Reports anyway. I have a Clarity PHEV now (more space than Volt) which has been similar reliability so far, will see how it does after 6 or 7 years.
I couldn’t possibly look at one of the Kia/Hyundai PHEVs as they don’t use electric heaters, they can only use the engine for heat, so they would run the engine frequently about half the year in the midwest, where with the Volt or Clarity PHEV they really only run the engine about 3 or 4 weeks a year for heat.
Their PHEVs are just warm weather cars due to the lack of an electric heater. OK in California, but up north you basically just have a HEV for 6 to 9 months a year.
Even though the gas engine will come on to warm up the heater in cold weather, the plug and larger traction battery will still confer substantial benefit in reducing gasoline use compared to an HEV.
Not sure we are going to see the Kona any time soon in north america as they already have big backlog in several country
I think the Kona EV can have a very bright futur, but it will depends how Hyundai wants to put effort to push it to the market. So far, in Canada, I’ve seen a stand with the Kona and the EV version was there. Then lets see how it goes in the showroom.
The Kona is fine but I did not realize how small it was before I saw one in real. Same with the Bolt. It seems that for many car makers EVs = city cars. Now if I got it right an EV uses approx. double the kWh at 80 mph as compared to city driving as opposed to an ICE for which fuel consumption at 80 mph is lower or equal than in the city. So in absence of a good fast charging network keeping producing small city like EVs makes sort of makes sense.
True, but I’d happily take a 10%-15% loss of range from a 375km EV to get a larger format than the Kona and the Bolt. I’m probably not a normal driver, being an EV fan, but I’d be ok with less convenience on occasional longer trips to get a useable vehicle size. Something that can fit groceries AND kids, or items from Ikea or Home Depot etc.
The rumoured long range Leaf and upcoming Niro EV would work. Also waiting to see if the base Model 3 will have a towing option.
Agreed, I will be moving to an EV when a practical no-non sense +/- 4.6 m station wagon with approx. 75 kWh battery will be produced and that will not cost me an arm and a leg to buy. I can wait till 2022 at least IMO if not more. Good for me as by then hopefully a decent fast charging network will be in place with charging rate of at least 150 kW.
Yes, many suburbanites waiting for Niro to hit the market
It’s the battery expense that has dictated most EVs have been small so far. Tesla demonstrated a way around that problem by making up-market EVs, but the initial reaction to a battery that costs 1/2 the entire cost of producing a car is to do everything possible to reduce the battery size and cost, including down-sizing the car.
I was interested in the Ionic PHEV, but none were available in my area when looking. The whole need to run the engine for heat is a big turn off for me too.
Has Hyundai said if they are going to make the Kona in large volumes as opposed to the Ioniq?