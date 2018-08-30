4 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai Kona Electric sales decreased to below 1,000 though.

Hyundai is producing and selling more plug-in electric cars than a year ago – in August, manufacturer’s sales amounted to 3,243, which is almost 138% more than in August 2017.

However, the result is almost 1,000 lower than the peaks in June and July, so the plug-in share out of overall volume decreased to 2.3%.

Sales by model:

IONIQ Electric – 1,657

IONIQ Plug-In – 623

Kona Electric – 956

Sonata Plug-In – 7

We should be especially disappointed by the Kona Electric number – 956, compared to 2,196 in June and 1,775 in July. The main question is why the production/sales decrease when there are so many orders and the car was well received in the reviews?

So far this year, Hyundai sold 24,908 plug-in electric cars worldwide.