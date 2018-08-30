The MOU signing ceremony took place in the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 exhibition’s convention center and was attended by key individuals from each company, including Hyundai Motor’s Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Division, In Cheol Lee, as well as Chairman of H2E, Rolf Huber.
Hyundai And H2 Energy To Launch 1,000 Hydrogen Trucks in Switzerland
Hyundai hopes to launch 1,000 hydrogen trucks in Switzerland.
Hyundai announced the world’s first fleet of fuel cell trucks in partnership with Swiss company H2 Energy. In total, 1,000 vehicles are to be deployed in Switzerland between 2019 and 2023, which on average is 200 annually (in the beginning the numbers are expected to be lower though). The two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
The South Korean semi-trailer truck, hinted at ahead of IAA, will be able to drive up to 400 km (250 miles) in real-world conditions using 32.86 kg of hydrogen stored in eight tanks.
According to Reuters, Hyundai sold so far around 1,140 hydrogen fuel cell cars, which shows how big is the deal for 1,000 trucks is in comparison with the current achievement.
More in the press release:
We are yet again advancing the field of fuel cell technology in the automotive industry with today’s announcement of our ambition to commercialize the fuel cell electric truck for the first time in the world” said Executive Vice President In Cheol Lee. “We will continue to seek opportunities for expanding into other markets by carefully monitoring multiple factors such as fueling infrastructure and governmental policies.
In Cheol LeeHyundai Motor’s Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Division
The fuel cell electric truck is being developed according to European regulations. It features a new 190kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two fuel cell systems connected in parallel, also a feature of NEXO. It is expected to deliver a single-fueling travel range of approximately 400km, and in order to secure sufficient range, eight large hydrogen tanks are being compactly installed, utilizing areas such as between the cabin and the rigid body.
The fuel cell electric truck boasts a distinctive design. It is presented in a simple and clean design which is also aerodynamically efficient, and features a spoiler and side protector.
The front grille symbolizes hydrogen through geometric shapes, giving the vehicle a unique and powerful look. The vehicle emanates an eco-friendly look with a blue color application and a bold side body graphic on the container, which also visualizes its dynamic character.
H2 Energy is a company specialized in the production and supply of renewable hydrogen in Switzerland, with business subsidiaries in Germany, Norway and Austria. The company is experienced in the roll out of an optimized hydrogen ecosystem, which focuses on commercial viability for all stakeholders.
H2 Energy plans to make Hyundai’s fuel cell electric trucks available to its Swiss customers starting with the dedicated members of the Swiss H2 Association, which includes several refueling-station operators, retailers and other customers focusing on eco-friendly innovative solutions for logistics and goods distribution.
A sustainable hydrogen economy needs a designated ecosystem for hydrogen. This is why our collaboration between Hyundai Motor, H2 Energy, the Swiss H2 Association, and Key electricity producers in Switzerland is strategic and makes a lot of sense.
Rolf HuberChairman of H2 Energy
Fuel cell electric powertrain technology has advantages over battery electric powertrain technology in its applications to larger vehicles such as trucks and buses. Fuel cell technology saves space and reduces weight as well as being more cost efficient to apply as the vehicle size increases. Therefore, the technology is deemed to have a wide array of opportunities to be utilized in the commercial vehicle field.
The global demand for eco-friendly commercial vehicles is expected to increase as eco-friendly government policies are enforced around the world.
To cater to growing opportunities in the sector, Hyundai plans to diversify its fuel cell electric commercial vehicle line-up. Currently under development is the medium sized fuel cell electric truck (Payload: 4~5ton) which can be used in the public services domain such as vehicles used for cleaning.
Hyundai Motor also introduced fuel cell electric express buses during the PyeongChang Olympics in South Korea last February and is currently conducting a pilot operation with fuel cell electric buses in South Korea’s major cities, whilst reviewing plans for mass production by 2020. Domestically, FCEV taxis and car-sharing services are operating on public roads in Ulsan and Gwangju.
Hyundai Motor began the world’s first fuel cell electric vehicle lease in the United States, also supporting its wider transport industry, including FCEV taxis, and car-sharing services to further support the spread of eco-friendly technology usage.
Fuel cell electric truck specification (4×2 cargo truck) *
Specification Truck Gross Vehicle Weight 18 ton (GCW 34 ton with trailer) Length 9,745 mm Width 2,550 mm Height 3,730 mm Wheelbase 5,130 mm Driving Range Approximately Hydrogen Refueling Time 7 min Tank Capacity / Pressure 32.86 kgH2 / 350 bar Fuel Cell Stack Power 190 kW (2x 95 kW) Traction Motor 350 kW / 3,400 Nm (471 PS / 246 kgf·m) Safety Features FCA, LDW **
* Vehicle under development and production model specification may vary.
** FCA: Front Collision Avoidance Assist, LDW: Lane Departure Warning.
19 Comments on "Hyundai And H2 Energy To Launch 1,000 Hydrogen Trucks in Switzerland"
There’s like 14k bev busses in one city in China. That’s pretty good proof that bevs will take over in the bus arena.
Cities, and bus companies, to fulfill your commercial requirement, all around the world, are switching to bev busses, garbage trucks, vans, and other commercial. It’s true that there are no long-haul semis that are bev yet, in any numbers, but there are many short-haul ones already being made, by Volvo, Mercedes, etc..So if just discount reality and the evidence that we already have, I suppose I could see your point. Unfortunately I have always had a very sensitive BS meter, and fcv talk, always sets it off.
The banquet table is filling with seats taken by bevs, and there is not much room left for the poor fcv.
Still I can see some use for fcv in farm equipment, forklifts, and other areas where you could have a dedicated fueling site.
@Jan said: “…When I compare the Toyota Mirai to a current state-of-the art BEV, the only advantage is the very fast refueling…”
Yes but you can’t hydrogen refuel from point of origin (your home or business) so each refuel event requires a trip to a remote refuel location… those trips take time… that time adds up.
They esp add up when there are so few of them.
Also, hydrogen is reformulated from methane, so, no global warming solution, no air pollution, and more expensive then Wind & Solar. So, Economic and Environmental failure.
“you can’t hydrogen refuel from point of origin”
Walmart or Amazon or many other warehouses do the this “impossible” refueling every day and night for years, as TCO of it is less than for batteries. When you are in business and work multiple shifts you don’t have luxury to take long breaks for charging, and dedicated charging or battery swapping space costs money & lost revenue.
https://www.plugpower.com/customer/whos-using-gendrive/
The same calculation goes for delivery trucks when zero tailpipe is requirement. Single shift mom&pop stories would achieve lower TCO with overnight charging, big multi-shift warehouses with H2 refueling.
@Jan said: “Neither BET nor FCT have proven themselves for now in a commercial use. The next years will be exiting….”
BYD is currently enjoying proven success in their commercial EV bus division… they selling a bunch of these:
http://en.byd.com/usa/bus/k9-electric-transit-bus/
I agree next few years will be interesting for EV commercial trucking… likely that segment will be hugely disrupted by Tesla Semi.
H2 needs a longer distance for a cheaper price. 250 miles? Wow.
How do you figure that fuel cell is higher efficiency at higher speeds?
That rates as one of the more insane ideas on here.
Article headlines: “Hyundai And H2 Energy To Launch 1,000 Hydrogen Trucks in Switzerland”
Sorry but this defies common sense… battery will obviously win out to hydrogen both for consumer cars and commercial trucking.
For commercial trucking the bottom line is always TCO… that alone disqualifies hydrogen fuel cell powered trucks.
There is no existing or in-development technology to make the production, distribution, storage, & fuel-cell electron conversion of hydrogen more economical than existing well developed battery storage technology.
I think that is still a viable use for them as yard mules, whereas they are close to a refuel point, and under almost continuous use. You would also want to create the fuel on site. Still an ev could do same job, and cheaper, though. Toyota, Hyundai, and others continue to plow money into the FCV, I agree it’s not money well spent.
As far as widespread availability goes, that is just not in the cards, as then you would have to build an entire network of refueling locations.
I would go so far as to say the article above and it’s claims are a fictitious thought experiment and will never come to fruition.
Batteries can’t provide “almost continuous use”. I.e. just how most big businesses operate.
You need either to swap batteries – it may be done with forklifts at significant cost, but for road trucks it gets prohibitively expensive. Or you need to keep second set of vehicles, which raises capital costs 2x. And in any case you need to keep dedicated charging area, which is another expense.
Once you add everything, more expensive fuel may still provide lower TCO. That is why H2 powered industrial handling vehicles replace rechargeable battery ones under certain conditions. It isn’t much different for road trucks that operate from the same warehouses, if zero tailpipe emission is required. Coop (Swiss retailer) already does it.
Their logic is that the customer for these trucks are H2 companies. These FC trucks are marketing for their own product. They can’t wait around forever for trucking customers to want a product like this since they aren’t practical so they are hoping that they can at least sell them among themselves as a PR move and as rolling billboards to hope that that will jump start interest.
“H2 Energy plans to make Hyundai’s fuel cell electric trucks available to its Swiss customers starting with the dedicated members of the Swiss H2 Association, which includes several refueling-station operators, retailers and other customers focusing on eco-friendly innovative solutions for logistics and goods distribution.”
33KG for 250 miles, that’s the number to remember. That’s 7.6 miles per KG so unless the cost of one kilo of distributed hydrogen drops to about the price of one gallon of diesel (since heavy diesel trucks get about the same MPG as these HFCV trucks will get miles per kg) these HFCV trucks will not be competitive with diesel from a fuel cost perspective. Maintenance/depreciation will likely work further against HFCV trucks.
Diesel at pump is 1.75 franks/liter in Switzerland, or around $6.85/US gallon.
It is taxed as it should be in developed country, as it is source of PM, NOx and other harmful emissions. It isn’t cheaper than hydrogen at pump when you account for better fuel cell truck economy, which essentially operates like hybrid with regular hybrid battery and no idling in traffic.
This is good from an air pollution standpoint, but There are some details missing. How much are these going to cost? How much are the filling stations going to cost? where’s the H2 going to come from? If it’s from methane, then it’s still a fossil fuel. Are they getting government subsidies for all of this? If so, how many BEV trucks could they have gotten into service with the same level of subsidies?
In this article they are bought by a company which business it is to make renewable H2. So they don’t need to BUY H2, they make it, that’s their business. In that case, added with the fact that the H2 is renewable, it is probably interesting from a cost perspective relative to diesel and electricity.
But for all others, who must buy H2 full price, and at rare filling stations at that, BEV semis probably are the way to go.
No mention of Hydrogen COST???
What methane source are they going to use?
H2. Waste of time and energy while polluting.