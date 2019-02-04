Hyundai Kona Electric Launches In Nepal

1 H BY MARK KANE

It’s must be cool to drive an EV in Nepal

Nepal is another place in the world where EV enthusiasts will be able to purchase the Hyundai Kona Electric. This time it seems that the 39.2 kWh battery version is marketed.

According to Laxmi Intercontinental Pvt. Ltd, the authorized distributor of Hyundai for Nepal, the Kona Electric starts from Rs.51, 96,000 ($45,300). Apparently, the first two were delivered at the launch.

“It is the first fully-electric subcompact SUV that features a unique exterior design with closed grille and a dedicated center console in the interior for intuitive operation of the shift-by-wire module. KONA EV is an all purpose car with unique design and cutting-edge technology which makes it ideal for everybody. The introductory price for the car in Nepal is Rs.51, 96,000.The All-New KONAEV is the latest addition to the successful family. It has power of 135 PS that merges the strengths of SUV with the power of electric power trains. KONA EV drives the front wheels, powered by a 39.2-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It has impressive electric driving range of over 300 kilometers (inclusive of regenerative braking effect) on a single charge.The main featuresof KONA EV includes Discrete Top-bottom LED DRLs and Headlamps, Concealed Front charge port, LED Rear Lamps, Electric Parking Break (EPB) with Autohold, Paddle Shifter, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Wireless Charger (Phone), 6 Airbags (Front & Side + Thorax & Pelvis, Hill Assist Control (HAC), etc. KONA EV is a significant leap forward for Hyundai Motor as it intensifies its commitment to produce highly efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Hyundai is future ready to deliver diverse eco-friendly cars for aspiring customers without compromising on driving dynamics looks and performance.”

Laxmi Intercontinental Pvt. Ltd, the authorized distributor of Hyundai for Nepal has launched a new electric car KONA… Posted by Hyundai Nepal on Friday, February 1, 2019

Source: Hyundai