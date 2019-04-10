Roadshow Says Hyundai Kona Electric Is Just a Car That’s Electric: Videos

34 M BY MARK KANE

It’s the Hyundai Kona that just happens to be electric.

Hyundai Kona Electric, potentially one of the best electric cars in the more affordable end of the market, was recently tested by Roadshow, which finds it well positioned among competitors.

The biggest problem is production constraints and limited availability of the Kona Electric. On the technical side, the drawback could be the suspension (not comfortable enough) or surprisingly road noise heard in absence of the engine. Of course, the Kona Electric is a small car, which means that it could be too cramped for some, especially adults in the rear seats.

From the video description:

“The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is a car that just happens to be electric, which is a good thing. The 64-kilowatt-hour battery is good for an EPA-estimated range of 258 miles. The Kona Electric is efficient, fun and properly teched out making it a good way to bring new EV buyers into the fold. Read our full review -At a glance, the Kona Electric looks pretty close to any other Hyundai Kona on the road — depending on your opinion of the Kona’s polarizing looks, that could be good or bad. A panel on the driver’s side of the “grille” hides the CCS Combo charging port, and there’s a small battery-level gauge right there to let me know the battery’s level at a quick glance. The Kona Electric’s battery doesn’t eat into cargo space, which is great, because there wasn’t much to begin with. With about 19 cubic feet available behind the second row, the Kona is already second to last in the subcompact crossover segment, out-stuffing only the Mazda CX-3.”

Part 2 – Infotainment

“The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric carries the same infotainment tech as the gas-powered Kona. My Ultimate-trim tester has an 8-inch touchscreen that packs embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio. Lesser trims make do with a 7-inch screen. Read our full review -On the safety front, the Kona Electric is about as loaded as can be. Even the base trim gets automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring, while my Ultimate-trim variant adds benefits like pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.”

Hyundai Kona Electric

Long-range Battery / Motor spec:

64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP) or 258 miles (415 km) of range in EPA tests

150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability