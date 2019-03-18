Hyundai Kona Electric Buries Chevy Bolt, Leaves Nissan Leaf

38 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Alex On Autos gives us a must-watch video for EV buyers.

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is making a very strong first impression. This latest review, a very thorough and excellent one from the Alex on Autos YouTube channel, is the latest to make the argument that it should be near the top of your all-electric crossover shopping list. He ranks it above both the Chevy Bolt and the Nissan LEAF.

In fact, our host here is torn between the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Kia Niro EV, and the upcoming Kia Soul EV as his top picks in this segment. For him, the argument isn’t abstract, either. He lets us know the lease on his personal vehicle, a current-generation Kia Soul EV, is ending in June and he’ll be in the battery-powered market to replace it.

As an aside, he doesn’t believe the Tesla Model 3 is a direct competitor, since one wouldn’t put a BMW 3 Series up against the Kona Electric crossover, as one would the American mid-size sedan. To our minds, that’s a rational statement but leaves out that for the many who put a premium on an electric powertrain over body shape, the Tesla remains a reasonable option. Add the availability constraints of the Korean cars to the mix and the fact that the Standard Range Model 3 variant is now available, we believe it’s very much in play here.

In any case, Alex makes a great case for the Kona Electric, and we strongly suspect it will be the one that ends up in his personal garage. While doing so, he gets into some often overlooked details about cold-weather range, heat pumps, and performance. If you’re in the market for a plug-in vehicle, or just want to get up to speed on what’s happening in the “affordable” end of the EV market, we suggest you mash that play button.

Additionally, if your very interested in this competent Korean car for yourself, it may be worth your while to stop by Hyundai Kona Electric section of the InsideEVs Forum. We’ve got a growing community of owners sharing their personal experiences, including where to get the best prices. Considering the markup some dealers are adding to the MSRP, that could be helpful information.