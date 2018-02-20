Hyundai Kona Electric Priced In Norway – Sold Out For 2018

1 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai announced pricing for the 64 kWh Kona Electric in Norway and began to accept orders, as first deliveries are scheduled for this July.

According to the press release, Hyundai Motor Norway needed to close the ordering list, as overwhelming demand translated into more than 20,000 interested customers.

The bad news is that there will be just around 2,500 Kona Electric sold in Norway this year, as the automaker needs to balance its limited production capacity between several initial markets.



The prices are not that much higher than the base conventional version of the Kona – 254,900 NOK ($31,140):

Kona Electric 64 kWh Technology 325,900 NOK ($39,813)

Kona Electric 64 kWh Technology with leather interior 335,900 NOK ($41,035)

Kona Electric 64 kWh Technology 345,900 NOK ($42,256)

Metallic paint costs : 345,900 NOK ($598)

: Prices include guiding shipping and delivery costs of NOK 10,900, delivered to Drammen.

Just as a reminder, spec of both versions are as follows:

Short-range Battery / Motor spec:

39.2 kWh battery – 300 km (186 miles) range (WLTP)

99 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 9.3 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Long-range Battery / Motor spec:

64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)

150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

Source: Hyundai Motor Norway