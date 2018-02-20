Hyundai Denies Most Of U.S. Access To Upcoming Kona Electric

  1. Home
Again, this information is exactly as we’d expected.

While many automakers are beginning to join the EV game, rarely are the vehicles produced in large numbers nor are they widely available. We’ve seen this time and time again and it still appears that — aside from a few exceptions — this plan of action is not going to change anytime soon. It turns out the Hyundai Kona Electric is no exception.

We’ve praised Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia for quickly ramping up electric car efforts with some pretty promising offerings. As we continue to report on such upcoming vehicles, comments quickly point out that most people in the U.S. will probably not have an easy time getting one of these electric cars. This is because the automaker only produces them in small batches, distribution is primarily focused overseas, and those that do become available on our shores are only sold in California and/or other select “ZEV-focused” states. Hyundai’s recent press release reads:

It [Kona Electric] joins Hyundai’s successful new Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe in a full line-up of Hyundai crossovers for the U.S. market. 2019 Kona Electric models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available in the beginning of 2019, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.

For those that may be fortunate enough to be able to buy a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, there’s a wealth more information in the press release — much of which we’ve already shared in the past — which can be accessed by following the source link below.

Source: Hyundai

HYUNDAI KONA

Geneva

Hyundai Kona Electric
20 photos
20 photos
Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Interior Hyundai Kona Electric Interior Hyundai Kona Electric Center Console Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric

New York

Hyundai Kona Electric
21 photos
21 photos
Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai Kona Electric

40 Comments on "Hyundai Denies Most Of U.S. Access To Upcoming Kona Electric"

newest oldest most voted
REXisKing

Another CARB car.
That’s why all other companies are losing credibility, and Tesla Shines.

Vote Up28-6Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Taylor Marks

To be fair, there’s many states that restrict Tesla’s ability to operate, where Tesla just doesn’t seem to be putting any effort into getting the situation changed.

I’m sure that’ll change as they reach the point where supply is exceeding demand, although that point may be many years away in the case of the Model 3 and Y…

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
RPadTV

Disappointing, but not surprising.

Vote Up170Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Dan F.

I live in EV central, the S.F. bay area. The Ioniq has not even been available here (only in the L.A. area I believe). Will we even see significant numbers here in CA?. Will Kia and its Niro be any different? Hope so.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Windbourne

You are better off NOT buying such a car. Hyundai will not want to service it.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Some Guy

They surely will sell their EVs with great effort.
Trust me, they will sell as many EVs as they have to to get the amount of ZEV credit they need to sell their ICE cars. Not a single unit more.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Nix

If you want it in your state tell you state officials to join on the CARB States

Vote Up15-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
John

Just like that, right?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Alexander H.

I live in a CARB state (ME), but to buy an Ioniq EV, PHEV or a Niro PHEV, I have to go to MA. Luckily for me, I only live about 35 miles from the MA border; however, just being in a CARB state doesn’t mean I can get every offering.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Sustainable2020

True but those carb state regs are starting to tighten next year and bevs MUST. Be sold in those carb states too…as I recall.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Gabriel

As much disappointing this sounds, it makes sense for Hyundai since they have more to gain in consolidating themselves in the South Korean market instead of putting money trying to pick on Tesla in US (and losing).

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Some Guy

Tesla would not feel pain when they sold 20000 Konas per quarter. The Kona is a decent EV with quite some range, not as cool and quick as a Tesla, but superior to ICE. So the Kona buyers will come straight out of the ICE market (if the stealerships would make an effort selling it), or switch from short range compliance EVs from other manufacturers.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
bro1999

Again, this is my shocked face: 8-|

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Vexar

Promise me you will go to one of those t-shirt websites and make this for yourself.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

Oh no! How can this be?!
Relax USA….and remember….2020! (in case you forgot, that’s when all shiit brakes open and all manufacturers are flooding the ev market…lol).

Vote Up6-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
William

“Flooding the ev market”, “when all shiit brakes open”,

aka

“When the L-EV-Y breaks”!

https://youtu.be/FFDYuO53BUk

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
deine Mutter

The European and Chinese market. The American market is more trouble than its worth when you are production limited.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Spoonman.

Interestingly some used Ioniq EVs are making their way East as CPOs.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
tko

Just make sure your dealer can and is willing to repair. I tried getting the Soul EV to my parents in NM, no dealer wants to touch the EV.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Windbourne

Hyundai/Kia/etc will not want to service these in CA either. Asian car makers, except China, is still fighting against EVs.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
bro1999

I wonder if this means the Niro EV will get the similar CARB state only treatment.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

Why not? If an ev is limited production why would you even sell it outside?

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
TJKR

My guess is yes. Too bad, the E-Niro is a better car and probably the best new EV coming in 2019. Hyundai/Kia are not building enough battery packs.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Dav8or

I believe it will be exactly the same. Same company, same policies, different badge on the fender.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Sustainable2020

Not the same company…Hyundai doesn’t even own a majority of Kia I think but yes they do share a lot.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Benz

Would it be a good idea if all the people in the US (who would like to buy a Hyundai Kona Electric) would form a large group on internet (20,000?).

And then contact Hyundai for an order of 20,000 (?) copies of a Hyundai Kona Electric.

How about that? Would that work?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
William

Start with a $20 Million bank draft, and a letter that indicates your very specific EV order, and the timeline for the final purchase price commitment, and your delivery location requirements, that seems to probably be a good place to start?

Preordering almost a half a Billion dollars worth of EVs, from Hyundai/Kia, might make some other ICE OEMs, that are obviously late to the EV party, a little bit jealous.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Benz

Wait a minute.

You can’t just go to a Hyundai dealership and tell the manager that you speak on behalf of 20,000 people, and that they all want to buy a Hyundai Kona Electric?

I certainly would want to see the facial expression of the manager when you would tell him about that.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Sustainable2020

Tesla will be taking deposits for Model Y and many folk will take that instead….next decade

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Driving the Sun

I’ll let you know when i start the FB group! Who do I send my Kona EV deposit to? Luckily, I’m in a ZEV state on the East coast. But I really need to get to my closest Hyundai dealer to see the non-EV version of this I guess to see if it’s close enough to what I’m looking for.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Probably not. I don’t think the limitation here is lack of demand. I think production is limited by lack of battery cell supply and/or lack of interest by a gasmobile maker in building large quantities of BEVs.

But I could be wrong.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Benz

Of course there is no lack of demand for the Hyundai Kona Electric.

The point is to push Hyundai in a position where they will either have to deliver what they are offering, or to be embarrassed in the media.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
vdiv

What about Canada?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ocean Railroader

Tesla seems to be the only company out there that will let you get behind the wheel of a electric car while everyone else is a after thought and the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt are semi afterthoughts.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
bro1999

You can find a Bolt on the ground in all 50 states to test drive. I don’t even think you can say the same for Tesla, since some states have banned Tesla from selling in state of offering test drives.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

Compliance car to lose money on each and every one…

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

So then, just another compliance car. 🙁

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Windbourne

Figures.
Hyundai wants to continue selling their extremely profitable ICE line.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

Surprisingly the car industry is still reluctant to manufacture reasonably priced EVs en masse but then there is that one EV manufacturer claiming it can achieve huge profit margins despite being seated in one of the most expensive area in the world and using about more of that expensive workforce than any other large scale manufacturer per car produced. Obviously something like 98% of the car industry is lying to us regarding EVs, a huge big oil conspiracy, I tell you.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
Mitesh Damania

I looked at it at a car show. It is a major fail. The rear seats have no legroom. It won’t be able to compete against Tesla.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago