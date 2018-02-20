Hyundai Denies Most Of U.S. Access To Upcoming Kona Electric
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 40
Again, this information is exactly as we’d expected.
While many automakers are beginning to join the EV game, rarely are the vehicles produced in large numbers nor are they widely available. We’ve seen this time and time again and it still appears that — aside from a few exceptions — this plan of action is not going to change anytime soon. It turns out the Hyundai Kona Electric is no exception.
We’ve praised Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia for quickly ramping up electric car efforts with some pretty promising offerings. As we continue to report on such upcoming vehicles, comments quickly point out that most people in the U.S. will probably not have an easy time getting one of these electric cars. This is because the automaker only produces them in small batches, distribution is primarily focused overseas, and those that do become available on our shores are only sold in California and/or other select “ZEV-focused” states. Hyundai’s recent press release reads:
It [Kona Electric] joins Hyundai’s successful new Kona, Tucson and Santa Fe in a full line-up of Hyundai crossovers for the U.S. market. 2019 Kona Electric models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available in the beginning of 2019, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.
For those that may be fortunate enough to be able to buy a 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric, there’s a wealth more information in the press release — much of which we’ve already shared in the past — which can be accessed by following the source link below.
Source: Hyundai
HYUNDAI KONA
Geneva
New York
Categories: Hyundai
Leave a Reply
40 Comments on "Hyundai Denies Most Of U.S. Access To Upcoming Kona Electric"
Another CARB car.
That’s why all other companies are losing credibility, and Tesla Shines.
To be fair, there’s many states that restrict Tesla’s ability to operate, where Tesla just doesn’t seem to be putting any effort into getting the situation changed.
I’m sure that’ll change as they reach the point where supply is exceeding demand, although that point may be many years away in the case of the Model 3 and Y…
Disappointing, but not surprising.
I live in EV central, the S.F. bay area. The Ioniq has not even been available here (only in the L.A. area I believe). Will we even see significant numbers here in CA?. Will Kia and its Niro be any different? Hope so.
You are better off NOT buying such a car. Hyundai will not want to service it.
They surely will sell their EVs with great effort.
Trust me, they will sell as many EVs as they have to to get the amount of ZEV credit they need to sell their ICE cars. Not a single unit more.
If you want it in your state tell you state officials to join on the CARB States
Just like that, right?
I live in a CARB state (ME), but to buy an Ioniq EV, PHEV or a Niro PHEV, I have to go to MA. Luckily for me, I only live about 35 miles from the MA border; however, just being in a CARB state doesn’t mean I can get every offering.
True but those carb state regs are starting to tighten next year and bevs MUST. Be sold in those carb states too…as I recall.
As much disappointing this sounds, it makes sense for Hyundai since they have more to gain in consolidating themselves in the South Korean market instead of putting money trying to pick on Tesla in US (and losing).
Tesla would not feel pain when they sold 20000 Konas per quarter. The Kona is a decent EV with quite some range, not as cool and quick as a Tesla, but superior to ICE. So the Kona buyers will come straight out of the ICE market (if the stealerships would make an effort selling it), or switch from short range compliance EVs from other manufacturers.
Again, this is my shocked face: 8-|
Promise me you will go to one of those t-shirt websites and make this for yourself.
Oh no! How can this be?!
Relax USA….and remember….2020! (in case you forgot, that’s when all shiit brakes open and all manufacturers are flooding the ev market…lol).
“Flooding the ev market”, “when all shiit brakes open”,
aka
“When the L-EV-Y breaks”!
https://youtu.be/FFDYuO53BUk
The European and Chinese market. The American market is more trouble than its worth when you are production limited.
Interestingly some used Ioniq EVs are making their way East as CPOs.
Just make sure your dealer can and is willing to repair. I tried getting the Soul EV to my parents in NM, no dealer wants to touch the EV.
Hyundai/Kia/etc will not want to service these in CA either. Asian car makers, except China, is still fighting against EVs.
I wonder if this means the Niro EV will get the similar CARB state only treatment.
Why not? If an ev is limited production why would you even sell it outside?
My guess is yes. Too bad, the E-Niro is a better car and probably the best new EV coming in 2019. Hyundai/Kia are not building enough battery packs.
I believe it will be exactly the same. Same company, same policies, different badge on the fender.
Not the same company…Hyundai doesn’t even own a majority of Kia I think but yes they do share a lot.
Would it be a good idea if all the people in the US (who would like to buy a Hyundai Kona Electric) would form a large group on internet (20,000?).
And then contact Hyundai for an order of 20,000 (?) copies of a Hyundai Kona Electric.
How about that? Would that work?
Start with a $20 Million bank draft, and a letter that indicates your very specific EV order, and the timeline for the final purchase price commitment, and your delivery location requirements, that seems to probably be a good place to start?
Preordering almost a half a Billion dollars worth of EVs, from Hyundai/Kia, might make some other ICE OEMs, that are obviously late to the EV party, a little bit jealous.
Wait a minute.
You can’t just go to a Hyundai dealership and tell the manager that you speak on behalf of 20,000 people, and that they all want to buy a Hyundai Kona Electric?
I certainly would want to see the facial expression of the manager when you would tell him about that.
Tesla will be taking deposits for Model Y and many folk will take that instead….next decade
I’ll let you know when i start the FB group! Who do I send my Kona EV deposit to? Luckily, I’m in a ZEV state on the East coast. But I really need to get to my closest Hyundai dealer to see the non-EV version of this I guess to see if it’s close enough to what I’m looking for.
Probably not. I don’t think the limitation here is lack of demand. I think production is limited by lack of battery cell supply and/or lack of interest by a gasmobile maker in building large quantities of BEVs.
But I could be wrong.
Of course there is no lack of demand for the Hyundai Kona Electric.
The point is to push Hyundai in a position where they will either have to deliver what they are offering, or to be embarrassed in the media.
What about Canada?
Tesla seems to be the only company out there that will let you get behind the wheel of a electric car while everyone else is a after thought and the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Bolt are semi afterthoughts.
You can find a Bolt on the ground in all 50 states to test drive. I don’t even think you can say the same for Tesla, since some states have banned Tesla from selling in state of offering test drives.
Compliance car to lose money on each and every one…
So then, just another compliance car. 🙁
Figures.
Hyundai wants to continue selling their extremely profitable ICE line.
Surprisingly the car industry is still reluctant to manufacture reasonably priced EVs en masse but then there is that one EV manufacturer claiming it can achieve huge profit margins despite being seated in one of the most expensive area in the world and using about more of that expensive workforce than any other large scale manufacturer per car produced. Obviously something like 98% of the car industry is lying to us regarding EVs, a huge big oil conspiracy, I tell you.
I looked at it at a car show. It is a major fail. The rear seats have no legroom. It won’t be able to compete against Tesla.