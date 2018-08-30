Hyundai Kona Electric Headed For Australia
Hyundai Kona Electric will go on sale in Australia this year
Hyundai representatives confirmed that Kona Electric will be introduced in Australia later this year. It’s not yet known when exactly.
Because Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the most affordable among the long-range BEVs, it will be one of the best value propositions in EV-scarce Australia. Hopefully, it will help to kick off sales.
“Speaking to Wheels, Hyundai Motor Company Australia (HMCA) CEO JW Lee would not mark a specific month in the calendar, but said the “Kona electric vehicle (would be) available within this year” with sales to follow “soon”.”
Currently, pre-production prototypes of Kona Electric are being tested on red dirt and tuned (suspension) for local tastes.
Because of the usually long-commutes, Hyundai decided to sell only the long-range version of the Kona Electric (the 64 kWh one with up to 480 km or 300 miles range under WLTP test cycle) in Australia.
The other new models introduced or soon to be introduced in Australia are Renault ZOE, new Nissan LEAF and Jaguar I-PACE, as well as the Tesla Model 3 at some point in the future.
Source: whichcar.com.au
Cannot wait until this arrives in the US
Speaking as a 2018 Leaf owner, neither could I!
2015 lease was running out in October, coulda extended it to wait for the LG EVs arriving next year, but decided the 40kWh was perfectly good enough as a daily driver and hopefully early next decade we will have BEVs that are a generational improvement over the upcoming LG platform.
I was able to dicker down the dealer $4500 — I suspect the 64kWh cars are going to be in pretty tight supply next year and thus no discounts offered.
We’ll see at least . . .
Its great they are introducing it in another market but Hyundai and Kia don’t seem to have enough of a battery supply to meet the demand for their BEVs in the markets they are already in…
If they pay – they will recieve. Batteries are kind of like a commodity like oil and gold.
Higher prices makes it more profitable to increase production, explore new resourses and production of products/resources that was not profitable when the prices was low..
There must be other reasons behind Hyundai/KIA numbers. The product would have sold 3-5 times as many as they produce. And that is now, in the start of the EV revolution, where numbers increase a lot year by year.