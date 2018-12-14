Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Shockingly Low Price Tag In US
This should really juice demand!
The Hyundai Kona Electric has been long awaited in the U.S. But, when it arrives here early next year, we now know how much it will cost: $36,450. If we subtract the $7,500 federal tax credit from that, we’re looking at a mere $28,950. Then, there are the various state incentives that can reduce that number even more. Californians, for example, could be looking at an overall starting price of just $26,450!
What buyers will get in return is a competent compact crossover with a 64-kWh battery pack that returns an impressive EPA-rated range of 258 miles. That’s the best range of any all-electric available in the U.S. that isn’t a Tesla. The Kona Electric will come in several trim levels and pricing for higher-spec versions will be announced soon, according to the Korean automaker.
We believe that, at this price level, demand for the Kona Electric should be pretty significant. Though we had worried that the supply from the Korean automaker might be somewhat limited, the company has, recently, said that it will satisfy the U.S. hunger for the vehicle.
This news confirms for us that 2019 will be an extremely interesting one with regards to how the different plug-in choices affect the market. Will, for instance, the competitive arrival of this Hyundai have a negative effect on sales of existing electric models like the Chevy Bolt, or will it help expand the market overall? Perhaps it will force other automakers to sharpen their pricing pencils or offer more features in their offerings.
Hyundai Kona Electric
2019 HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC PRICING CONFIRMS AN UNPRECEDENTED SUB-$30K ELECTRIC CROSSOVER VALUE WITH 258 MILES OF RANGE VIEW ONLINE
• Kona Electric Starts Below $30,000 with Available $7,500 Tax Credit
• Generous 258-Mile Estimated Range Meets More Varied Lifestyle Needs
• New Electric CUV offers Youthful Design, Sporty Driving Character, Leading Safety Technology and Advanced Infotainment Features in an Affordable, Compact Footprint
• Abundant Suite of Standard Safety Equipment
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 – Hyundai today announced the starting price for its long-awaited 2019 Kona Electric convention-breaking electric crossover. The Kona Electric starting price is $36,450, for an effective net price of $28,950 ($29,995 including delivery), with the electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500 factored in. Customers may receive the available federal tax credit of up to $7,500, dependent on individual tax circumstances, yielding a sub-$30,000 net value.
Pricing for other Kona Electric trims will be announced shortly.
Kona Electric rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market, appealing to consumers with active, eco-focused lifestyles of all kinds. Kona Electric models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available in the beginning of 2019, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.
“Our new Kona Electric crossover is an exceptionally affordable, stylish and efficient compact electric CUV, tailored to the needs of customers who pursue eco-focused active lifestyles requiring generous range,” said Mike O’Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “We’re confident it will set new standards for the electric-propelled compact CUV segment, with outstanding value, range flexibility, appealing design, cutting-edge connectivity, and class-leading available safety features.”
Source: Hyundai
36 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Shockingly Low Price Tag In US"
Wowzers, for Coloradans thats only $23,950! Once it gets to this state.
Which it probably won’t, unless CO joins the ZEV standard, which is apparently currently inder consideration.
Not sure I’d call it a “shockingly low price”. Same price as the Bolt when you add the destination charge.
They will have the advantage of the full Tax Credit (the Bolt loses that after March) unless Congress changes something.
$170 cheaper than a Bolt. Guess that’s shocking? Lol
So does the $36,450 include destination; I suspect not but does anyone actually know???
$29995 includes destination charge according to the article. So to answer your question, $36450 does not include destination charge.
Yes. If I thought $37000 was shockingly cheap, I would have bought a Bolt.
GM must be preparing for the reveal of their new EV model.
IF they have a new EV model in the pipeline.
Otherwise there might be a problem for GM in 2019.
I thought they were supposed to have two new EV models by end of the year, maybe they were referring to the Chinese models?
I think so the Buick Enclave, or whatever, got scotched by Trump Tariff Man.
Then another one before the Summer, two in 18 months was the promise made Oct 2017.
Benz-
GM is clearly having problems currently.
WOW! Things are advancing at a fast and furious pace in the EV world. If I were currently in the market for a new EV this would definitely be under consideration. While I am quite happy with my 2018 Leaf, by the time it comes due for replacement there’s going to be so much more choice available at the lower price points. Bring em on!
That’s pretty aggressive pricing from Hyundai! If they can really make a profit selling at that price, then more power to Hyundai!
But let’s wait to see what the sales volume is. If it’s sold in mere compliance car numbers, then that’s a sign it’s likely being sold below cost.
Yeah, the fact that the say their starting in CA, and then moving to other CARB states does not say to me “we’re making a ton of money selling these.” I mean, I get the prioritization, but….
I think they expect them not to sell well in US so mostly ignore it except for EV markets.
The sales number in California will be very good I imagine(I’ll be one of the first in line for one, or the e-Niro, come 2019), but regardless of it’s overall sales numbers this should be very exciting news for EV fans and I hope it really creates a ripple through the auto industry. Kudos to Hyundai and Kia for offering well designed and appointed EVs at an affordable price.
GM did this 2 years ago and sold in all 50 states. How is this new? PS GM didn’t send any ripples through the industry as they had hoped. Tesla is doing that at the moment though.
The price tag we got, the car not so much. Where is it? When can we get it?
Hey, they’ve been soliciting sales nationwide in Canada for months and we still have no word on price – and (supposedly) mine is to be delivered next month.
Maybe read the entire article….
At that price Bolt sales will plummet. Kona does not look like a bozo mobil.
The $26,450 “Shockingly Low Price” in California could be EVen up to $1k less, as eligible SCE utilitiy customers get additional EV discounts starting next month.
It looks like it is rated overall better than the Bolt but I would opt buy American plus it appears like the Bolt is more fun to drive. Being said, I will wait for a stripped down 3 or the Model Y. I hope they introduce the cheaper versions of the Y not too late in the game. I want the equivalent of the BMW X2 in an electric version – when will that be here?
Cheaper Y? You could do a 3 year lease on this Kona before that will be available.
This is how you bitch slap GM and Nissan
By undercutting the Bolt by $170? Lol some bitchslap
No, by delivering a much better car
Much better in what ways?
It is not, with the exception of a couple available options it is essentially the same thing as the Bolt EV. I will give you faster charging, but GM could easily update the Bolt EV there, it is going on year 3 starting the end of the month.
Undercutting by $170, but with more range and a much more luxurious interior. The Bolt’s only strong point is having a roomier interior. Overall I’d say Kona is better unless you really need to seat larger adults in the back and carry big items.
Does the base model have a more luxurious interior? That is what is going to be selling for $37,000.
By undercutting the Bolt with something that is in a FAR more desirable vehicle class to American consumers.
Very good news, can’t wait to see how they price the Ioniq.
The ICE 2019 Kona ranges from 21,035 to 29,945. So unfortunately a “Shockingly Low Price” is not competitive with equivalent ICE. Its over-priced by probably about $10K. That’s the magic of Tesla’s Model 3. It’s competitively priced with equivalent ICE cars BEFORE incentives. Tesla is literally the only EV maker that has managed that trick.
That’s a pretty good price, slightly cheaper then a Bolt, but it goes further on a charge, and (IMO) looks better.
$30000 before federal tax credit would have been shocking. $30000 for a car with hard plastic interior?? No thanks.
I will keep my fully loaded and well equipped CUV ICE that cost me $27000 brand new.