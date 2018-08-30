Hyundai Kona Electric Rated By EPA: Range Of 258 Miles
It’s now officially official.
The Hyundai Kona Electric will go some 258 miles per charge, according to figures just released by the EPA.
MPGe figures check in at 132 city, 108 highway and 120 combined.
The Kona Electric rated by the EPA is equipped with a 64-kWh battery. We don’t expect the U.S. version of the Kona Electric to be offered in the smaller capacity 39.2-kWh format. Here’s a look at the ratings from the Agency:
That range number places the Kona Electric near the top among electric vehicles offered in the U.S. and will surely make it an enticing vehicle.
Additional Kona Electric specs include:
Long-range Battery / Motor spec:
- 64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)
- 150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- 0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds
- 104 mph (167 km/h) top speed
- 7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability
We still don’t have U.S. pricing info for the Kona Electric, nor is there a firm on-sale date available at this time, but with these figures now official, it’s launch has to be right around the corner.
One last note we should toss out there is that demand for the Kona Electric abroad already far exceeds supply, so we expect this to be a low-volume offering for quite some time after its launch until Hyundai can increase production.
19 Comments on "Hyundai Kona Electric Rated By EPA: Range Of 258 Miles"
That’s fantastic. I hope they bring more than 100 a year to the USA.
I am sure they will bring them to California. Like most EVs, they won’t be available in Virginia.
Bro1999 had no problem ordering his Bolt from California and shipping it cross country.
Isn’t Maryland a sort of secondary EV haven? It is just across the river for you to get one from MD and drive it back to VA.
It’s crazy how low a bar they set with Ioniq production for this comment to make sense.
If priced right (say, $39,900 base), they could globally sell 100 thousand a year if they made that many.
Great job Hyundai, nice-ish looking, and good efficiency, and charging, when is it coming to the USA?
Next year but the real question is when and if it is coming in real numbers. Ioniq EV is 233 this year though July and only in SoCal I believe.
It can charge up to around 77 kW only (200A). That requires a charger that can deliver 200A, which a 100kW CCS charger can do.
Thats pretty good… here in the USA on Electrify Americas network this thing will be great… Real world range over 200 miles, exciting. GM better sell off the Bolt inventory quick… this will put some pressure on the Bolt.
Except the new WSDOT EVgo chargers at the LeMay museum are only 50KW. The Eastern Washington, Greenlots chargers are 50KW too.
By the time this arrives in any numbers, you will be able to order the 2020 Bolt. Hopefully by then GM can find a front seat that is a bit more comfortable and increase the Bolt’s charge rate by a noticeable amount.
Yup Bolt EV should have a mid cycle enhancement by 2020 model year (Late 2019 Launch). Though GM’s federal tax credit would have also expired by this time.
Nice.
But just a 7.2kW L2 Charger?????
That’s just fine for in the US you know??
Demand is not going to be a problem for the Hyundai Kona EV.
The problem will be the decision to prioritize production and produce enough copies of the Hyundai Kona EV in order to be able to satisfy global demand.
Will Hyundai do that?
My optimism about Hyundai/Kia competing in the EV space has turned to cynicism. This will be yet another compliance car sold in very limited quantities in a few states, not including Pennsylvania.
It wouldn’t matter if it had 500 miles range for $30k; I can’t buy it.
Patience Young Grasshopper…
WHy are all of the foreign cars so GUTLESS and still expensive?
Time to Charge the battery is 4 hour at 240V?????
for 65kWh????
That is 16.25 kW or more!!! Matching Tesla ? I call that BS.