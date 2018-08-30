Hyundai Kona Electric Rated By EPA: Range Of 258 Miles

4 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s now officially official.

The Hyundai Kona Electric will go some 258 miles per charge, according to figures just released by the EPA.

MPGe figures check in at 132 city, 108 highway and 120 combined.

The Kona Electric rated by the EPA is equipped with a 64-kWh battery. We don’t expect the U.S. version of the Kona Electric to be offered in the smaller capacity 39.2-kWh format. Here’s a look at the ratings from the Agency:

That range number places the Kona Electric near the top among electric vehicles offered in the U.S. and will surely make it an enticing vehicle.

Additional Kona Electric specs include:

Long-range Battery / Motor spec:

64 kWh battery – 470 km (292 miles) range (WLTP)

150 kW, 395 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

0-62 mph (100 kmh) in 7.6 seconds

104 mph (167 km/h) top speed

7.2 kW on-board charger and 100 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability

We still don’t have U.S. pricing info for the Kona Electric, nor is there a firm on-sale date available at this time, but with these figures now official, it’s launch has to be right around the corner.

One last note we should toss out there is that demand for the Kona Electric abroad already far exceeds supply, so we expect this to be a low-volume offering for quite some time after its launch until Hyundai can increase production.