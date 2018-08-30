Hyundai Kona Electric Gets Driven: Watch Hour-Long Video

6 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

An in-depth look into one of the most anticipated fully electric crossovers on the market today.

The Hyundai Kona electric is taking the automotive world (where available) by storm. The Kona electric features a 482 kilometer (WLTP) range, paired up with a 150 kW engine, 395Nm of torque and just 7.6 seconds from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) acceleration time. Furthermore, the Korean electric crossover looks fine too. All of that makes it a highly popular item and possibly a high seller for the Korean carmaker. No wonder that SDA Dan decided to give it a thorough test drive.

From what you will see in the two videos added below, the Kona comes with a road-trippable battery. It’s fast chargeable, allowing for greater utility value. And finally, with a leasing option that will put some other car brands to shame, the Hyundai Kona makes a compelling argument for a switch to the EV world.

The test drive you can see below features a bright orange Hyundai Kona with black interior. Unlike some previous Hyundais, the Kona seems rather profoundly designed both in and outside. While we cannot judge the feel of the materials used for the interior and the squeakiness of its plastic, the Kona seems like a well-built vehicle throughout. While when compared to let’s say, a Tesla, the interior looks a bit busy, it still doesn’t look cheap or as an afterthought in almost any area. The driver is also impressed with how the vehicle drives, making the Kona a compelling argument for your new EV purchase.

Grab a detailed view at the hour-long pair of videos above and below.