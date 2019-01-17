Hyundai Kona Electric Deliveries Now Underway In Canada: Video

44 M BY MARK KANE

Sales of Hyundai Kona Electric in Canada have begun

Deliveries of Hyundai Kona Electric in Canada kicked off the other day. The first unit was sold by Hyundai Valleyfield in Quebec on January 15, 2019.

The Kona Electric went to a couple, who turn out to be loyal customers for the brand for the past 25 years.

According to Hyundai, the first batch of 1,500 Kona Electric assigned for the country already sold out and they are waiting for another 2,500.

The only available top of the line version costs around $54,400 CAD, but in Quebec customers can get $8,000 CAD incentive (see official details here).

Source: automedia.ca