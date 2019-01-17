Hyundai Kona Electric Deliveries Now Underway In Canada: Video

  1. Home
Sales of Hyundai Kona Electric in Canada have begun

Deliveries of Hyundai Kona Electric in Canada kicked off the other day. The first unit was sold by Hyundai Valleyfield in Quebec on January 15, 2019.

The Kona Electric went to a couple, who turn out to be loyal customers for the brand for the past 25 years.

According to Hyundai, the first batch of 1,500 Kona Electric assigned for the country already sold out and they are waiting for another 2,500.

The only available top of the line version costs around $54,400 CAD, but in Quebec customers can get $8,000 CAD incentive (see official details here).

Posted by Hyundai Valleyfield on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Nous sommes fiers de vous annoncer que Hyundai Valleyfield a été sélectionné pour effectuer la livraison du premier Kona…

Posted by Hyundai Valleyfield on Thursday, January 10, 2019

Will

Man. Hope we get a lot of Konas

19 minutes ago
Joel B

$54k Cad? Ouch. That’s Model 3 or used Model S territory.

7 minutes ago
David Lane

By all reviews, the Kona is a great car. Rear Independent suspension, power, and comfort. 54k CAD is $44,555 USD

2 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

“The only available top of the line version costs around $54,400 CAD”

Isn’t this more than Tesla3 currently available?

5 minutes ago